LIV Golf's Talor Gooch has mocked Shane Lowry for his 'one for the good guys' comments

American golfer Talor Gooch has aimed a thinly veiled dig at Ireland's Shane Lowry for comments he made about the LIV golfers a few weeks back. 

Golf's civil war between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, and the Saudi-led LIV Golf tour has continued to rumble on for months now. It doesn't seem to be ending anytime soon with the latest spat between golfers 

Lowry was interviewed by Sky Sports after his win at the BMW Championship in Surrey. The Offaly man was quoted saying "I made no secret how I feel about the whole thing. I wanted to win for myself first and foremost, but for everyone that has stayed loyal to this tour I really feel this is one for the good guys," Lowry said. 

Gooch, who played on the latest LIV event in the 54-hole event in Chicago mocked the Offaly man via a video on social media. 

The 30-year-old videoed the moment and posted it on Instagram with a caption mocking the Irishman using his own words: "Another one for the good guys, alongside Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed and Pat Perez  

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Talor Gooch (@talorgooch)

Speaking on another media platform Lowry has claimed that he does not play golf for the cash. but says he can see why LIV could be attractive for other players, where winning a regular event will bag the winner at least $4 million. This happened to Gooch, who won $3 million for coming 4th in Chicago. 

However, Lowry's wife has convinced him that competing at the original golf formats is a better motivator in the long run 

"Shano, all that money is never going to make you happy. What will make you happy is competing at the highest level," Lowry told the No Laying Up podcast.  

Plenty of golf action will occur over the next few months. Here's hoping Lowry can add to his BMW Championship.

Shane Lowry's full interview can be heard here. 

