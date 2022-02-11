Mack Hansen nailed Sweet Caroline initiation song in the Irish camp

MACK HANSEN's stock has hit new levels over the last couple of months. The Connacht winger has been a star for his province, made his Ireland debut last Saturday and was even given man 0f the match in the 29-7 win over Wales.

Hansen took time out of his busy schedule to speak to Virgin Media Sport about what life has been like for Ireland's newest superstar.

The Aussie revealed that he 'nailed' his redination of Neil Diamond's ' Sweet Caroline' in front of his new teammates ahead of the France game.

The 23-year-old said:

“That was probably one of the most nerve-wracking bits of the night, having to get up and sing in front of everyone,” he told the outlet

“I nailed all of the chords, for sure. As was expected. I sang Sweet Caroline. That’s my go-to whenever I’ve got to get up and sing, whether it’s at a pub or an initiation.

"Called my parents 20 minutes after the game. They were asking me all these questions, I didn't even realise I wasn't talking back. I was in absolute shock.



"Nailed the initiation song. Sweet Caroline!"



Hansen also went into detail about what happened after his debut last week. He mentioned that he couldn't get the words out after he spoke to his old pair on the phone back home in Australia.

“I called my parents around 20 minutes after the game. They were asking me all these questions and I didn’t even realize that I pretty much wasn’t talking back to them at all, I was in absolute shock."

He will have to get himself composed and ready for Ireland's crucial game with France this weekend as Andy Farrell has picked him again to start on the left-wing..

Speaking back in November former Ireland player Bernand Jackman told the story of how Hansen was recommended to Connacht head coach Andy Friend by a barman.

Andy Friend’s son drank in the same pub as him and basically they became friends," Jackman told RTÉ's Against The Head.

"Apparently he's a good craic, he’s a bit wild.

Hansen qualifies to play for Ireland through his mother who is from Cork.

"Andy heard that he had an Irish passport, so when he went home [to Australia], he went for a chat, asked the barman what kind of character he was, and he said 'He’s a good fella'.

"He got called in [to the Ireland squad] the week of the Japan game. He got called in because apparently [Australia head coach] Dave Rennie was sniffing around him. He’s been in the Australian system but didn’t hit the heights that he’s hit now.

"He’s a sevens player. He has come to a wet and windy Galway, conditions that he would have never played in before."

France v Ireland starts at 4.45pm on Saturday.