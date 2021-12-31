Manchester City's Joao Cancelo reveals injuries suffered in home burglary

JOAO CANCELO, the Manchester City defender shared a picture of himself with cuts to to his on Instagram last night. The defender was robbed by four men who took his jewelery, while with his family. He was able to protect his them.

His Instagram post accompanying a caption saying

“Unfortunately today I was assaulted by four cowards who hurt me and tried to hurt my family. When you show resistance, this is what happens.

“They managed to take all my jewelry and leave me with my face in this state. I don’t know how there are people with such meanness.

“The most important thing for me is my family and luckily they are all OK. And I, after so many obstacles in my life, this is just one more that I will overcome. Firm and strong like always.”

Manchester City issued a statement after the Portuguese revealed the injuries he suffered in the burglary.

The Premier League champions followed up with a statement which said: “We are shocked and appalled that Joao Cancelo and his family were subjected to a burglary at their home this evening during which Joao was also assaulted.

“Joao and his family are being supported by the Club and he is helping the police with their enquiries as they investigate this very serious matter.”

The fullback has been one of the players of the season providing seven assists and three goals to his team.

He signed for Manchester City in the summer of 2019 and has battled with Englishman Kyle Walker for the right-back slot in the team, but now seems to be first choice at the club.

He's now won the league title in 2020/21, while reaching their first-ever Champions League Final.

The 27-year-old was also named in the PFA Team of the Year and has continued that form into this campaign.

City travel to London to take on Arsenal on New Year’s Day.