Manchester United in talks to postpone the Brentford game after Covid-19 outbreak

MANCHESTER UNITED have released a statement to confirm the discussions with the league over the postponement of their match against Brentford on Tuesday night after a number of staff and players tested positive for Covid-19.
The club have closed down their Carrington training complex for 24 hours following the positive tests, and will not travel to London for the match against the Bees until they know if the game is going ahead.
🚨 BREAKING: Manchester United have closed down their Carrington training ground due to the results of positive PCR tests.
📹 @footballdaily pic.twitter.com/yN6ani1kpv
— Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) December 13, 2021
A club statement said:
"Manchester United can confirm that following PCR test confirmation of yesterday's positive LFT Covid-19 cases among the first-team staff and players, the decision has been taken to close down first-team operations at the Carrington Training Complex for 24 hours, to minimize risk of any further infection.
"Individuals who tested positive are isolating per Premier League protocols.
"Given cancellation of training and disruption to the squad, and with the health of players and staff the priority, the club is in discussion with the Premier League whether it is safe for Tuesday's fixture against Brentford to continue, both from a Covid infection and player preparation perspective.
"Team and staff travel to London will be deferred pending the result of that discussion."
It is understood that the positive lateral flow tests were returned by a small group of players and staff on Sunday morning, and that individuals were sent home before that day's training session began, says the PA news agency.
Manchester United’s Premier League match away to Brentford is at risk of postponement after the club closed their Carrington training ground for 24 hours due to a number of positive Covid-19 tests
✍️ @iparkysport https://t.co/sZAaFC5HKw
— PA Dugout (@PAdugout) December 13, 2021
Tottenham's Premier League fixture against Brighton on Sunday is also in doubt. Eight players and five members of staff had tested positive, The game against Rennes was postponed.
A new date for that match is yet to be confirmed, UEFA said on Saturday, with the matter now having been referred to its control, ethics and disciplinary body for a decision to be taken.
Manchester City, Norwich, Brighton and other clubs have been impacted by the outbreak
Graham Potter revealed there are "three or four" positive tests among his playing squad ahead of Wednesday night's visit of Wolves.
"We've got a combination of injuries and a bit of Covid ourselves," he said.
"We've got three or four, I would say, at the moment. And obviously that's something we have to deal with, like everybody else.
"Now we're just checking and making sure it's at that number."
"We're all in the same position. First and foremost is the health and safety of the players and everyone around them. We do all we can to make sure that is right.
"We have seen players miss games with this and the trick is not to let it spread and become more serious."
See More: Brighton, Football, Manchester United