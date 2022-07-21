Mark English progresses to semi-final at World Championships

IRISH ATHLETE Mark English has qualified for the 800m semi-finals after a competing on Thursday morning at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon.

The Donegal man clocked a time of 1:44.76, a season-best, and just 0.05 seconds off the national record that he set in Spain in June 2021.

He finished his heat in fourth behind Canadian Marco Arop and Mexican Jesus Tonatiu Lopez but was upgraded to third and received an automatic qualification for the semi-final after American Jonah Koech was disqualified post-race.

His semi-final heat will take place at 3.18am on Friday morning.

Rhasidat Adeleke unfortunately missed out on a spot in the 400m finals by just 0.16 seconds as she finished ninth overall.

With the top two automatically advancing to the final, Adeleke finished fourth in her heat with a time of 50.81.

Two-time Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo won the heat in a season best 49.55 with Candice McLeod taking the other automatic qualification spot. Anna Kiełbasińska’s time of 50.65 from the same heat was enough for one of the qualifying times.

Chris O’Donnell’s World Championship failed to progress further in the championship as he finished seventh in his men’s 400m heat with a time of 46.01.