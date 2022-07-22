Mark English misses out on final spot at World Championships
Sport

Mark English misses out on final spot at World Championships

IRISH ATHLETE Mark English has missed out on a spot in the 800m final at the World Championships after finishing fifth in the semi-final this morning.

English, a Finn Valley AC athlete, finished in 1:45.78 at the championships in Oregon, slower than his heat time of 1:44.76 yesterday.

Louise Shanahan also narrowly missed out on a semi-finals place in the 800m, with the national record holder crossing the line in fifth in her heat in 2:01.71.

Shanahan and English will now both turn their attention to the European Championships in Munich next month.

