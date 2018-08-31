Mayo role holds no appeal for Jim McGuinness
Sport

Mayo role holds no appeal for Jim McGuinness

Celtic coach Jim McGuinness (R) with u21 coach Tommy McIntyre (L) during the Super Cup NI under 21 final at Ballymena Showgrounds on July 23, 2016 in Ballymena. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Former Donegal manager Jim McGuinness has ruled himself of the running for the vacant Mayo manager’s job.

Stephen Rochford left the position on Monday after three years in the hotseat and the 2012 All-Ireland winner was immediately linked with the role.

But McGuinness -who worked at Celtic’s academy between 2012-17- said he has no intention of returning to Gaelic football at present.

“Not at the moment, definitely not,” he said speaking at Newstalk's All-Ireland preview at Croke Park.

“For myself, it’s been a long journey of development in another sport. It is a massive challenge, there’s no doubt about that.

“I’m excited. I’ve recently got a lot closer in mind how I see the game, how the game will be coached, how the game will be trained.”

Advertisement

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - Anthony Stokes of Celtic celebrates scoring his second goal of the day with manager Neil Lennon during the Scottish Premier League game between Celtic and Ross County at Celtic Park Stadium on August 03, 2013 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

McGuinness was brought to Parkhead by former manager Neil Lennon -himself a former Armagh Minor star in the early 90s.  His five years with the Glasgow giants led to him landing the assistant managers role at Beijing Guoan in the Chinese Super League in 2017.

The Glenties native returned to Ireland for 'personal family reasons' earlier this year but has now set his sights on resuming his management career.

“I’m ready to take a managerial position (in soccer). The most important thing is not about getting a club, it’s about getting the right club," he said.

See More: Celtic FC, Donegal GAA, Jim McGuinness, Mayo GAA, Neil Lennon, Stephen Rochford

Related

Hoops legend Frank McAvennie: They should just hand the 10 leagues over to Celtic now
Sport 3 weeks ago

Hoops legend Frank McAvennie: They should just hand the 10 leagues over to Celtic now

By: Richard Purden

Aiden McGeady and Artur Boruc ‘hated each other’ according to former Celtic teammate Barry Robson
Sport 1 month ago

Aiden McGeady and Artur Boruc ‘hated each other’ according to former Celtic teammate Barry Robson

By: Stephen Mahon

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers: 'This is the fittest my players have been'
Sport 2 months ago

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers: 'This is the fittest my players have been'

By: Stephen Mahon

Latest

Presidential candidate Peter Casey thinks Ireland should follow UK on Brexit
News 3 minutes ago

Presidential candidate Peter Casey thinks Ireland should follow UK on Brexit

By: Ryan Price

Mark Hamill praises bullied boy for following the 'Jedi Way' by not fighting back
News 7 minutes ago

Mark Hamill praises bullied boy for following the 'Jedi Way' by not fighting back

By: Jack Beresford

Ireland's top foodie destination for 2018 has been revealed
News 36 minutes ago

Ireland's top foodie destination for 2018 has been revealed

By: Jack Beresford

Ed Sheeran to play… Ed Sheeran in new Danny Boyle movie
News 12 hours ago

Ed Sheeran to play… Ed Sheeran in new Danny Boyle movie

By: Gerard Donaghy

Pensioners’ frightening ordeal as five masked man ransack Co. Derry home
News 12 hours ago

Pensioners’ frightening ordeal as five masked man ransack Co. Derry home

By: Gerard Donaghy