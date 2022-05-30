Mohan names MU19s squad for Iceland friendlies
Mohan names MU19s squad for Iceland friendlies

Republic of Ireland Men’s Under-19s Head Coach Tom Mohan has named a 24-man squad for a double header of friendlies against Iceland in Pinatar, Spain this week. 

The games will be part of final international window for Mohan before his team hit competitive action again in of September with Under-19 European Championship Qualifiers in Wales. Ireland are drawn in Group 4 along with Wales, Hungary and Gibraltar in their first round qualifiers.

There are first Ireland call-ups for Gbemi Arubi (Shelbourne), Jimmy Storer (Wolves), Nathan Fraser (Wolves), Ronnie McGrath (Leeds United) and James Golding (Oxford)

Ireland take on Iceland on Wednesday, June 1 and Saturday, June 4 with both games taking place at the Pinatar Arena.

Republic of Ireland Men’s Under-19s Squad 

Goalkeepers: Aaron Maguire (Tottenham Spurs), Owen Mason (Mansfield Town), Jimmy Storer (Wolves).

Defenders: James Abankwah (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Sam Curtis (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Sean Grehan (Unattached), Harry Nevin (Preston North End), Aaron O’Reilly (Aston Villa), David Okagbue (Stoke City), James Golding (Oxford United), Alex Murphy (Galway United), John Ryan (UCD).

Midfielders: Cian Coleman (Leeds United), Justin Ferizaj (Shamrock Rovers),Jad Hakiki (Shelbourne), Ronnie McGrath (Leeds United), James McManus (Bohemians), Jamie Mullins (Bohemians), Harry Vaughan (Oldham Athletic).

Forwards: Gbemi Arubi (Shelbourne), Billy Brooks (Lincoln City), Nathan Fraser (Wolves), Mark O’Mahony (Cork City), Kevin Zefi (Inter Milan).

International Fixtures (all kick-off times are Irish time) 

Wednesday, June 1 | Republic of Ireland MU19 v Iceland MU19, Pinatar Arena, Pinatar, Spain, 5.30pm Saturday, June 4 | Republic of Ireland MU19 v Iceland MU19, Pinatar Arena, Pinatar, Spain, 3pm

