Belfast boxing star Lewis Crocker celebrated at City Hall reception

BELFAST boxing star Lewis Crocker has been honoured with a civic reception in his home city.

The sports icon became the IBF World Welterweight Champion last month after defeating rival Paddy Donovan in a sellout bout at Windsor Park.

Newly crowned Crocker was welcomed to City Hall this week by Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Tracy Kelly, who hosted the special event to mark his achievement, which saw coaches, volunteers and young boxers from clubs across the city in attendance.

“I’m so pleased to host this special event for Lewis and give his achievements the recognition they deserve,” Cllr Kelly said.

“I’ve known the Crocker family for many years, and they epitomise everything that’s great about sport in our city – the hard work and selflessness of parents, volunteers and coaches to lift young people up and help them achieve their dreams,” she added.

“Lewis is such a positive role model, particularly for young boys living in working class communities where barriers to education, sport and wellbeing can still be a real issue. “He shows that, if you work hard enough at something, you really can make your dreams come true.

“His words to boxers from clubs city-wide tonight have been inspirational – let’s hope this is the first of many more sporting victories for our young athletes.”

During the event Crocker, who hails from Sandy Row, told presenter Ruth Gorman about his journey to the ring as a young fighter and how his life has changed since becoming a World Champion.

They were joined by Crocker’s manager, Jamie Conlan, to talk about what’s next for the boxer.

Both Crocker and Conlan also took questions from the audience, which included young male and female boxers from Sandy Row and Holy Trinity Amateur Boxing Clubs, where Crocker trained as an amateur.

“It’s always special to be at events like this,” Crocker said.

“Growing up in Sandy Row, you don’t think you’re going to be coming to City Hall to speak to young kids and other boxers about your journey, so I’m thankful and grateful to be here.”

He added: “It’s been a long journey to become world champion, a lot of sacrifices have been made to make it to this point, and I’m already starting to focus on what I need to do to make it to the next stage of my career.

“Winning the world title in Windsor Park was a dream come true, and I truly believe everything happens for a reason.

“That night confirmed it for me – how the first fight played out, then the size of the rematch, and the world title being on the line… it all just worked out perfectly.”