Oisin Murphy has been handed a 14 month ban for racing breaches and has opened up about his drinking problem

OISIN MURPHY has opened up on overcoming his drink problem after being handed a 14-month ban and fined £31,000 at the conclusion of a disciplinary case.

Murphy admitted to five breaches of the rules of racing. The first one was in regards to misleading or attempting to mislead the BHA regarding the destination of his travel in order to circumvent coronavirus restrictions' ' in 2020.

The flat champion failed to comply with isolation rules after a trip to Mykonos and returned to racing shortly after. He gave false information about his location to start racing again.

BREAKING: Oisin Murphy will be ineligible to reapply for his riding licence for 11 months (backdated to December 8) after admitting to breaking rules covering Covid, misleading the BHA and prejudicial conduct and must serve an additional 100 days for alcohol breaches. pic.twitter.com/qBToG3hEfx — Racing Post (@RacingPost) February 22, 2022

James O'Mahony the panel chairman told him:

"We conclude you thought you were above the rules, but they apply to all."

Another breach of the rules were in regards to failed alcohol breath tests at racecourses on May 5 and October 8 last year.

The 26-year old opened up about his addiction and dealing with the pressures that came as a result at the hearing.

Murphy mentioned that his drinking started with the likes of a single glass of wine at dinner, but mentioned that his drinking had spiraled "out of control" and came to the realization that help was needed to overcome the problem.

He spoke about the days leading up to Ascot in 2019 and mentioned that he wasn't happy with his riding.

Murphy said:

"The Saturday night before Ascot I stayed out in London until 2am in the morning, I had 8st 9lb the next day at Salisbury so I couldn't eat anything that night, but I did drink loads of champagne or however much I could drink," he said.

"I blew over (on the racecourse breathalyzer) and that was the first time I really scared myself and that put me back on the right track."

Murphy won his first championship in 2019 and after he won the 2000 Guineas on Kameko, the drinking got worse

Murphy said his "heart sank" when he tested positive for cocaine in France in July.

The 26-year old headed to Mykonos, a Greek island, in September 2020 after receiving a seven-day ban for careless riding at Ayr

Under BHA rules Charlotte Davison said the jockey was legally obliged" to isolate when he came back, but did not do so and continued to race.

He went on to win 11 races and the 2020 jockeys' championship by eight wins despite being told to isolate for that period

He said that he had been at Lake Como instead of the Greek Island and was caught via Instagram, which showed his real location

After failing a breath test on October 8 2021 at Newmarket , he knew the gig was up

He added:

“Some jockeys deal with things by going home and playing the Playstation, I go home, watch all the replays, scrutinize everything and drink a bottle of wine or a bottle of vodka.

“I got up the next morning and rode out and no one really knew anything about it.”

He gave up racing license last December to “focus on rehabilitation.”

🗣"It was pointed out by the BHA's barrister that Murphy rode 11 winners during the time he should have been self-isolating"



William Buick has been inserted as 1-2 favourite for the 2022 title by Paddy Power in the wake of Oisin Murphy's 14-month ban 👇 — Racing Post (@RacingPost) February 22, 2022

Murphy said he used alcohol to relax and to sleep at night.

"The Sunday after Goodwood I realized I’d blacked out every night. I knew it was an issue," he added.

"In the evening I could be capable of drinking one glass of wine or ten, and it took me until then (Newmarket) to realise my methods of dealing with pressure and reliance on alcohol."

He will not be able to reapply for his license until February 16, 2023 according to panel chairman O'Mahony.

The ban, backdated to December 8 2021, was accompanied by a fine totalling £31,111.

Mr O'Mahony added:

"You knew all along that you had to self-isolate, that’s all you had to do, as countless others did.

"But you embarked on a deception that was planned, carefully calculated and detailed and it was prolonged for a significant period of time.

"You only put your hands up, with your back against the wall.”