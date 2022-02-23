Oisin Murphy has been handed a 14 month ban for racing breaches and has opened up about his drinking problem
Sport

Oisin Murphy has been handed a 14 month ban for racing breaches and has opened up about his drinking problem

CHELMSFORD, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 14: Oisin Murphy returns after his mount Discover Dubai fell turning into the straight during The tote.co.uk Free Streaming Every UK Race Handicap at Chelmsford City Racecourse on October 14, 2021 in Chelmsford, England. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

OISIN MURPHY has opened up on overcoming his drink problem after being handed a 14-month ban and fined £31,000 at the conclusion of a disciplinary case.

Murphy admitted to five breaches of the rules of racing. The first one was in regards to misleading or attempting to mislead the BHA regarding the destination of his travel in order to circumvent coronavirus restrictions' ' in 2020.

The flat champion failed to comply with isolation rules after a trip to Mykonos and returned to racing shortly after. He gave false information about his location to start racing again.

James O'Mahony the panel chairman told him:

"We conclude you thought you were above the rules, but they apply to all."

Another breach of the rules were in regards to failed alcohol breath tests at racecourses on May 5 and October 8 last year.

The 26-year old opened up about his addiction and dealing with the pressures that came as a result at the hearing.

Murphy mentioned that his drinking started with the likes of a single glass of wine at dinner, but mentioned that his drinking  had spiraled "out of control" and came to the realization that help was needed to overcome the problem.

He spoke about the days leading up to Ascot in 2019 and mentioned that he wasn't happy with his riding.

Murphy said:

"The Saturday night before Ascot I stayed out in London until 2am in the morning, I had 8st 9lb the next day at Salisbury so I couldn't eat anything that night, but I did drink loads of champagne or however much I could drink," he said.

"I blew over (on the racecourse breathalyzer) and that was the first time I really scared myself and that put me back on the right track."

Murphy won his first championship in 2019 and after he won the 2000 Guineas on Kameko, the drinking got worse

Murphy said his "heart sank" when he tested positive for cocaine in France in July.

SALISBURY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 11: A happy Oisin Murphy at Salisbury Racecourse on August 11, 2021. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

The 26-year old headed to Mykonos, a Greek island, in September 2020 after receiving a seven-day ban for careless riding at Ayr

Under BHA rules Charlotte Davison said the jockey was legally obliged" to isolate when he came back, but did not do so and continued to race.

He went on to win 11 races and the 2020 jockeys' championship by eight wins despite being told to isolate for that period

He said that he had been at Lake Como instead of the Greek Island and was caught via Instagram, which showed his real location

After failing a breath test on October 8 2021 at Newmarket , he knew the gig was up

He added:

“Some jockeys deal with things by going home and playing the Playstation, I go home, watch all the replays, scrutinize everything and drink a bottle of wine or a bottle of vodka.

“I got up the next morning and rode out and no one really knew anything about it.”

He gave up racing license last December to “focus on rehabilitation.”

Murphy said he used alcohol to relax and to sleep at night.

"The Sunday after Goodwood I realized I’d blacked out every night. I knew it was an issue," he added.

"In the evening I could be capable of drinking one glass of wine or ten, and it took me until then (Newmarket) to realise my methods of dealing with pressure and reliance on alcohol."

He will not be able to reapply for his license until February 16, 2023 according to panel chairman O'Mahony.

The ban, backdated to December 8 2021, was accompanied by a fine totalling £31,111.

Mr O'Mahony added:

"You knew all along that you had to self-isolate, that’s all you had to do, as countless others did.

"But you embarked on a deception that was planned, carefully calculated and detailed and it was prolonged for a significant period of time.

"You only put your hands up, with your back against the wall.”

See More: British Horseracing Authority, Oisin Murphy

Related

Irish jockey Darren Egan banned by British Horseracing Authority over corruption charges
Sport 6 years ago

Irish jockey Darren Egan banned by British Horseracing Authority over corruption charges

By: Irish Post

Leinster trio agree contract extensions to remain at the province.
Sport 1 hour ago

Leinster trio agree contract extensions to remain at the province.

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Phil Mickelson has apologised for his comments around the Saudi Golf League and will take a break from the sport
Sport 2 hours ago

Phil Mickelson has apologised for his comments around the Saudi Golf League and will take a break from the sport

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

New Guinness agriculture pilot to cut the carbon footprint of pint production
News 30 minutes ago

New Guinness agriculture pilot to cut the carbon footprint of pint production

By: Connell McHugh

Leinster and Munster agree URC fixture switch
Sport 20 hours ago

Leinster and Munster agree URC fixture switch

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Kellie Harrington records unanimous 5-0 win in Sofia in her first fight since winning gold in Tokyo
Sport 21 hours ago

Kellie Harrington records unanimous 5-0 win in Sofia in her first fight since winning gold in Tokyo

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Eddie O’Sullivan believes that South Africa entering the Six Nations will happen eventually
Sport 22 hours ago

Eddie O’Sullivan believes that South Africa entering the Six Nations will happen eventually

By: Conor O'Donoghue

U.S. Soccer and Women’s Players Agree to Settle Equal Pay Lawsuit with $24 million payout and pledge.
Sport 23 hours ago

U.S. Soccer and Women’s Players Agree to Settle Equal Pay Lawsuit with $24 million payout and pledge.

By: Conor O'Donoghue