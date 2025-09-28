New report shows Ireland leads the field in Europe for sports tech investment

A NEW report has revealed that Ireland is leading the field when it comes to venture capital (VC) investment in sports tech.

The Enterprise Ireland report, powered by financial data and research provider PitchBook, shows that Ireland ranks first in Europe on a per capita basis for total sports tech VC financing.

It also found that Ireland's sports tech ecosystem is punching above its weight, having defied the recent downward trend in VC activity seen in other regions since 2022.

"The Irish sports tech industry has expanded rapidly over the past 10 years, both in terms of the number of companies, but also in the level of investment they have attracted and the impact they are achieving internationally working with global sports leagues," said Keith Brock, Enterprise Ireland's Senior Client Advisor for Enterprise Solutions.

Bucking the trend

The report points to Ireland's robust domestic sports tech sector, home to 93 VC-backed sports tech companies, including 40 homegrown global innovators.

These Irish companies include Orreco, Kitman Labs and Output Sports, all of which work with NFL teams and other global sporting brands including the NBA, NHL, PGA Tour, F1, Premier League and Premiership Rugby.

Irish sports tech VC deal count grew by more than 50 per cent in 2023, compared with a drop of more than 30 per cent for Europe overall in the same period.

In 2024, Ireland's deal count grew an additional 47.1 per cent, while broader European deal count declined again by 15.5 per cent.

Since 2014, Irish sports tech start-ups have collectively raised over €224m in VC funding across 181 transactions.

Notable VC funding rounds include Kitman Labs (€71.1m raised), Xtremepush (€18.6m) and Output Sports with €4.5m raised in 2025.

Year-to-date 2025 data show that Ireland ranks seventh in Europe for total sports tech VC deal count, despite its relatively small population.

However, on a per-capita basis, this ranking rises to first, with Ireland having maintained a top four ranking nearly every year over the past decade.

Leading the way

Enterprise Ireland has emerged as a central force in shaping the sports tech investment landscape, not only in Ireland but across Europe.

Since 2024, it has led the region in deal activity with 19 sports tech investments — more than triple the number recorded by the next most active investors.

"Across Enterprise Ireland's portfolio of sports tech companies, there are 89 active or pending patents covering wearable devices, augmented reality, diagnostic, exercise equipment and equine health," said Mr Brock.

"This level of patents points to the strong level of R&D and innovation happening in the sector, which in turn is accelerating the international sports industry from athlete performance to fan engagement.

"We are proud of Enterprise Ireland's role in supporting the Irish sports tech industry, leading sports tech investment not only in Ireland, but in Europe, with 19 sports tech investment since 2024 alone.

"However, while Enterprise Ireland has been backing the Irish sports tech industry, the industry has also attracted major global VC investment including from Octopus Ventures (UK), Partech (France) and Apex Capital (Portugal)."