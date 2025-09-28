Three arrested on suspicion of kidnapping after Newry cash withdrawal attempt

THREE people have been arrested on suspicion of numerous offences, including kidnapping, after an attempt to withdraw a large amount of cash from a building society in Newry.

Police were alerted after staff became suspicious when the two men and a woman accompanied a vulnerable older person to the branch on Friday.

After witnessing what they believed were 'controlling behaviours' from the trio, staff used Banking Protocol legislation to intervene before contacting police.

Human trafficking

"We were contacted by staff at the building society yesterday, Friday, September 26, after they used Banking Protocol legislation in order to ask a number of questions of a customer who was attempting to make a very large cash withdrawal," said Detective Inspector Keon of the PSNI.

"The customer, a vulnerable older person, was accompanied by three adults who staff believed were exhibiting controlling behaviours.

"We are grateful that these staff notified us straight away, allowing us to take the necessary action while the customer was still on the premises.

"Officers attended the scene and carried out a number of enquiries.

"Three people — two men aged 68 and 42, and a woman aged 69 — were then arrested on suspicion of attempting to obtain property by deception and possession of articles for use in fraud.

"They were later further arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, human trafficking and fraud by false representation. They remain in custody at this time."

Tackling financial crime

The Banking Protocol is an initiative through which bank and building society staff can enquire about financial transactions with the aim of protecting customers from financial crime.

It sees financial institutions and the police working in partnership to safeguard the public and protect their money.

"We are committed to doing everything we can to prevent and reduce the number of financial crimes committed, particularly against older persons," added DI Keon.