Oran Tully: Football world unites to pay tribute after football-mad Irish teen passes away from cancer

PLAYERS and fans throughout the world of football have paid tribute to Irish superfan Oran Tully, who has passed away at the age of 19.

Oran, from Skerries, north Co. Dublin, suffered from a rare bowel condition since an early age but refused to let his illness stop him supporting his beloved Ireland, Bohemians and Chelsea FC.

Back in 2013, the teen captured the hearts of millions of Sky Sports viewers when he and his father traveled to Stamford Bridge to meet his Chelsea heroes - including Jose Mourinho and John Terry - for the programme 'My Special Day'.

Since then, Oran had become well-known in League of Ireland circles by travelling the country to cheer on his beloved Bohs.

One of his last tweets, before he passed, showed just how devout a Bohs fan he really was:

Message from the Mater Hospital Dublin is Red and Black pic.twitter.com/8AnVzi6u5L — Oran Tully 🇮🇪 (@Kidney_Failure) August 18, 2018

Players and supporters from teams across Ireland and beyond have paid tribute to the 'Ginger Mourinho', claiming he had a positive impact on everyone he met.

In a touching tribute, Bohemian FC said: "Everyone at the club is very saddened to learn of the passing of Oran Tully.

"Oran was a dedicated supporter who followed Bohs up and down the country with an infectious passion for the team he loved. He will be sorely missed.

"RIP ‘Ginger Mourinho’."

Skerries Town FC, who Oran played and coached for, said: "It is with a heavy heart and deep deep sadness and tears, that we pass on the dreadful news of the passing of STFC player and coach Oran Tully.

"Oran’s love of football and infectious personality brightened up every Academy, camp or training session he was involved in, the kids simply loved him & truth be known, so did the adults.

"This is a truly sad day for our club and our deepest condolences & sympathies go to Martin, Clare, Dara, Conall and Oran’s family & friends.

"We will miss you wee man, rest in peace."

Everybody at Chelsea Football Club is deeply saddened to learn that Chelsea fan Oran Tully has passed away. Oran was an inspiration when he visited us in 2013 and 2014 and made us all smile. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this sad time. Rest in peace, Oran. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 27, 2018

Last night, ex-Chelsea captain John Terry took to Instagram to express his sadness at the news.

He wrote: "Absolutely devastated to hear the terribly sad news that my little mad Oran Tully has passed away

"Oran loved Chelsea and knew everything about Chelsea players past and present. RIP mate.

"My condolences, love and thoughts are with the Tully family."

