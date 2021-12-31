Paul McGrath's Instagram post teases Alex Ferguson for his 80th

FORMER MANCHESTER United defender Paul McGrath teased Alex Ferguson as he wished his old manager happy birthday.

Ferguson, who is the legendary Manchester United manager turned 80 on Friday, managed McGrath for 200 appearances

McGrath from Dublin took to Instagram to wish his old boss a happy birthday.

Sharing a black and white photo of the two, McGrath said:

"Happy 80th birthday to my old boss Sir Alex Ferguson, I am sure you will be able to blow out all the candles #hairdryer #manchester united"

Marcus Rashford said

‘So proud to have been able to share memories with you over the last couple of years. You’re an icon, a hero, and everything I aspire to be. Enjoy your day SAF.’

Other stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo and football alumni did the same.