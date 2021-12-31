Paul McGrath's Instagram post teases Alex Ferguson for his 80th
Paul McGrath's Instagram post teases Alex Ferguson for his 80th

18 May 1985: Graham Sharpe of Everton (left) and Paul McGrath of Manchester United in action during the FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium in London. Manchester United won the match 1-0 after extra time. Mandatory Credit: Bob Martin /Allsport

FORMER MANCHESTER United defender Paul McGrath teased Alex Ferguson as he wished his old manager happy birthday.

Ferguson, who is the legendary Manchester United manager turned 80 on Friday, managed McGrath for 200 appearances

McGrath from Dublin took to Instagram to wish his old boss a happy birthday.

Sharing a black and white photo of the two, McGrath said:

"Happy 80th birthday to my old boss Sir Alex Ferguson, I am sure you will be able to blow out all the candles #hairdryer #manchester united"

Marcus Rashford said

‘So proud to have been able to share memories with you over the last couple of years. You’re an icon, a hero, and everything I aspire to be. Enjoy your day SAF.’

Other stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo and football alumni did the same.

