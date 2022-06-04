REPORT | Ireland U21 3-0 Bosnia & Herzegovina
Sport

REPORT | Ireland U21 3-0 Bosnia & Herzegovina

3 June 2022; Will Smallbone of Republic of Ireland celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the UEFA European U21 Championship qualifying group F match between Republic of Ireland and Bosnia and Herzegovina at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

The Republic of Ireland secured another huge victory - their third in a row in Group F- in their bid to qualify for the Under-21 European Championship Finals as they defeated Bosnia & Herzegovina 3-0 at Tallaght Stadium on Friday night.A superb brace from the man-of-the-match William Smallbone and a neat finish from Ademipo Odubeko was enough to earn Ireland the three points which keeps them on track for qualification.But it was Bosnia who made the brighter start and they created the first opportunity in the eighth minute but winger Amar Memic could only head Nenad Nikic’s excellent cross wide of the back post.Jim Crawford’s side finally settled into the game and they threatened at the other end of the pitch with a quarter of an hour on the clock.A powerful run from Tyreik Wright allowed the striker to pick out Smallbone on the edge of the penalty area but after the number ten quickly whipped the ball to the back post, Odubeko directed his close range header wide of the back stick.But they wouldn’t have long to rue that missed opportunity as the young Boys in Green broke the deadlock moments later with Smallbone doing the honours.

On this occasion, the roles were reversed as Odubeko’s clever lay-off sent the Southampton forward clear on goal and his low drive squirmed under the goalkeeper at his near post.The two teams soon cancelled each other out and the chances dried up as a result although Bosnia almost snatched an equaliser before half time but keeper Brian Maher raced from his line to smother Aleksandar Kahvic when he was bearing down on goal.The visitors continued that momentum into the second period and shortly after Ivan Basic blasted over a decent opening, Ireland needed Lee O’Connor to nod Tarik Muharemovic’s header off the line before Maher superbly stopped Osmic’s curler.But it was Ireland that grabbed the game’s crucial second goal in the 63rd minute and it put them in complete control as they looked to earn another significant triumph.A clever interchange between Odubeko and Tierney sent the former through one on one with the keeper and he made no mistake, coolly drilling the ball into the far bottom left corner.And the Republic sealed the victory in the 82nd minute when Smallbone added his second and his side’s third, firing the loose ball into the roof of the net after good work from Wright in the build-up.Next up for Ireland is their meeting with Montenegro at Tallaght Stadium on Monday evening (kick-off is at 5 pm) before they travel to take on Italy eight days later for their final group game.

Republic of Ireland: Maher; O’Connor, McEntee (O’Brien 53), McGuinness, Bagan; Coventry, Kilkenny (Devoy 78), Smallbone, Tierney (O’Neill 64); Odubeko (Ferguson 64), Wright.Bosnia & Herzegovina: Damijanovic; Dejanovic (Mesinovic 72), Muharemovic, Marjanovic, Nikic; Savic, Sucic (Popara 72), Basic; Osmic, Kahvic (Lukic ht), Memic. Referee: Luca Cibelli (Switzerland).

See More: Football, Ireland U21's

Related

Ireland were beaten 1-0 by Armenia today
Sport 6 hours ago

Ireland were beaten 1-0 by Armenia today

By: Conor O'Donoghue

James McClean has labelled the people singing the viral Michaela McAreavey song as 'vile scum'
Sport 9 hours ago

James McClean has labelled the people singing the viral Michaela McAreavey song as 'vile scum'

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Team news: Caoimhin Kelleher starts for Ireland against Armenia
Sport 10 hours ago

Team news: Caoimhin Kelleher starts for Ireland against Armenia

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

Preview | Armenia v Republic of Ireland UEFA Nations League
Sport 13 hours ago

Preview | Armenia v Republic of Ireland UEFA Nations League

By: Conor O'Donoghue

PREVIEW | Ireland U21 v Bosnia & Herzegovina U21
Sport 1 day ago

PREVIEW | Ireland U21 v Bosnia & Herzegovina U21

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Leinster have made seven changes for the URC quarter-final against Glasgow Warriors, Sexton drops out
Sport 1 day ago

Leinster have made seven changes for the URC quarter-final against Glasgow Warriors, Sexton drops out

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Munster and Ulster's teams for Friday night’s URC quarter-final at at the Kingspan Stadium are out
Sport 1 day ago

Munster and Ulster's teams for Friday night’s URC quarter-final at at the Kingspan Stadium are out

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Stephen Kenny is proud of Ireland's new squad diversity
Sport 1 day ago

Stephen Kenny is proud of Ireland's new squad diversity

By: Conor O'Donoghue