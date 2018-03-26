Republic of Ireland to face Celtic for first time with part of proceeds going to Liam Miller's family

A REPUBLIC of Ireland XI is set to face Celtic for the very first time in a testimonial game for club captain Scott Brown.

Celtic Park will host Martin O'Neill's Irishmen for the game on Sunday, May 20 – just eight days before the Republic travel to Paris to take on France.

The game will kick off at 2pm with part of the proceeds going to the family of the late Celtic and Ireland midfielder, Liam Miller.

Chairman of Scott Brown’s Testimonial Committee, Willie Haughey said: “We are delighted to announce this match which we are sure will capture the imagination of supporters and be a fitting tribute to a fantastic player and a great Celtic and Scotland captain.

"Scott has served Celtic brilliantly now for more than 10 years, establishing himself as a true fans’ favourite.

"He is someone who has given his all to the club, and for the past decade he has dedicated himself to Celtic and played a crucial role in delivering a phenomenal level of success to the club’s supporters.

“We would sincerely like to thank Celtic Football Club for granting Scott this Testimonial Match and, of course, we are very grateful to the FAI and Martin O’Neill for agreeing to travel to Glasgow to take part in this celebration of one of the club’s most successful players and greatest servants.”

Celtic Chief Executive Peter Lawwell added: “We were really pleased to grant Scott this testimonial game, and we wish Scott and the Committee all the very best for this match, which we are sure will be a fantastic occasion.

"It has been an absolute pleasure to work with Scott during his time at the Club. He is a man who has given his heart and soul to Celtic and been such a pivotal figure for the club for more than a decade.

"He is highly-deserving of this honour and I am sure our supporters will be keen to join the club and the Irish national team in celebrating such a great career.”

Republic of Ireland boss O'Neill managed Celtic from 2000 to 2005, while assistant Roy Keane played there between 2005 and 2006.

Hoops manager Brendan Rodgers said: “When I became Celtic manager, I ensured one of my first jobs was to meet Scott, as we discussed our plans for the future. He is a hugely important figure at the club and someone who I have been privileged to work with.

"With a tremendous will to succeed in everything he does, he is someone who we know we can depend on, someone you want in your team and a man who has been the most influential player in Scottish football for some time.

"He operates at the highest level, as a player and a captain, and I know he is greatly appreciated by our supporters who see, week in, week out, the energy, passion and commitment he gives to Celtic.

“He gives everything he has to our cause and through his talent and ability has been a major part of Celtic’s success, not only in my time at Celtic but for many years. We will be delighted to take part in this match to honour a great man and a great Celtic captain.”