Rory McIlroy has warned golf's young stars to avoid Saudi-backed super golf league

RORY MCLLROY feels that the younger members of golf should reconsider joining the super golf league if it goes ahead.

The 32-year-old feels that the new format would be better suited for older golfers and feels that entering it as a youngster would be a massive risk" to their careers.

The Super Golf League is backed by Saudi Arabia and is being spearheaded by former world number one Greg Norman.

It was said that the league reportedly will have 12–14 events, which will be filled by 40 players with no cut, this comes PGA Tour member Kramer Hickok.

The project has been turned in by golfers like McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa and Tiger Woods.

McIlroy has been a vocal opponent against the rival circuit when news first started breaking in 2020, and he has remained firm in his position.

The four-time major winner was speaking ahead of this week's Genesis Invitational in California and said money is not important for him.

“Look, I’ve lived it—for the top guys, all that money really isn’t going to change their life,” McIlroy said

“I’m in a way better financial position than I was a decade ago and my life is no different.

"I still use the same three, four rooms in my house. I just don’t see the value in tarnishing a reputation for extra millions.”

It's reported that any player that abandons the American-based PGA Tour and European-based DP World Tour, as well as the Ryder Cup may face bans from the events.

He also said:

"I don't know if I'm curious, but yeah, I guess I'm intrigued who would (join),"

"Certainly for the younger guys it just seems a massive risk. I can maybe make sense of it for the guys that are getting to the latter stages of their careers.

"I don't think that's what a rival golf league is really going to want, is it?

Even though the golfer has turned down the offer and labeled the project as "money grab", he can see why older golfers would join the Saudi-funded project

"I don't know. I understand the financial part of it for guys that are later on in their career," McIlroy added.

"You look at the people that have already said no, the top players in the world are saying no, so that has to tell you something."

According to reports 17 players have already agreed to join the new format. Two of these are alleged to be Bryson DeChambeu and Phil Mickelson, but this hasn't been confirmed as of yet.