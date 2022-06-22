Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick, Scottie Scheffler, Kenny Daglish, and Bill Murray are some of the name that will play at the JP McManus Pro in July
EVERY PLAYER who will be attending and playing at the JP McManus Pro-Am has been announced today. 

The likes of newly crowned US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick, the Masters winner Scottie Scheffler, and a host of other players like Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy will attend the event in Adare.  

Other notable names included are Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa 

Hollywood legend Bill Murray, former One Direction singer Nial Horan, former Liverpool player Kenny Daglish, and A-lister Mark Wahlberg will be some of the names playing at Adare Manor on July 4 and 5. 

The event will be broadcast live on Sky Sports and The Golf Channel in the USA. 

McManus in a statement said: "We’re privileged to be joined by the world’s greatest golfers; those who have achieved so much in their careers and some incredible personalities to augment the occasion.' 

"We’re looking forward to welcoming them to the redesigned Golf Course at Adare Manor, quite a few of them joined us in previous years but may not have seen the work Tom Fazio and his team have done to the course since.

Let’s hope for a bit of sunshine to really make what we expect to be a very special couple of days in Limerick." 

Since its debut in 1990, the event has raised over €140 million for charitable organisations in the Mid-West region of Ireland. 

The full field of amateurs and professionals will be entered into a draw, taking place on Saturday July 2, with tee-times released shortly after. 

Further details can be found in the link below 

https://www.jpmcmanusproam.com/2022-players/ 

 

