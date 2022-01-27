Rory McIlroy says Harry Maguire seems like a great leader and a great motivator
Sport

Rory McIlroy says Harry Maguire seems like a great leader and a great motivator

IRISH GOLFER. Rory McIlroy has heaped praise on Manchester United captain and has described him as a "great leader" and a "great motivator."

With the Premier League on a winter break, several players have headed to the Gulf to take part in a pro-am golf tournament at the Dubai Desert Classic, including Maguire and his England teammate Jordan Pickford.

Manchester United are on a winter break like the rest of the Premier League and have decided to spend the break in Dubai, where the pro-am golf tournament at the Dubai Desert Classic is being held. 

McIlroy is a big Manchester United fan and has been spending time with Harry Maguire and other footballers. The golfer has nothing but good words to say about the defender. 

Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic - Previews : News Photo Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

"I saw him on the range this morning," the Northern Irishman said.

"I was rushing to the first tee because I was late so I didn’t get a chance to see him hit any.

"It’s great to have those lads out here. [Maguire] seems like a great leader, seems like a great motivator, the sort of personality that you would want to captain a football team and someone you look up to.

"He's actually a lot bigger than I realised standing beside him. Like standing next to him, he's a big lad. I wouldn't want to get tackled by him, that's for sure."

In other news McIlroy  doesn't know if he will make the Irish Open at Mount Juliet this year due his busy schedule 

McIlroy is currently looking for his third win at the Dubai Desert Classic at the Emirates Golf Club and will play at the US Open at Brookline and the Travelers Championship. RBC Canadian Open, and the Memorial Tournament before the Irish Open starts from June 30 to July 1 in KIlkenny.

After the Irish Open, McIlroy is touted to play at the Adare Manor for the JP McManus Pro-Am on Monday and Tuesday. This will then be followed by the Genesis Scottish Open and the following week's 150th Open Championship at St Andrews.

Meanwhile, McIlroy, Shane Lowry and Jonathan Caldwell all posted rounds of 71 to sit four shots off the clubhouse lead on the first day of the Dubai Desert Classic.

McIlroy and Lowry were both three under as they started well but produced two bogeys on their back nine to move into the middle of the pack.

See More: Golf, Harry Maguire, Manchester United, Rory McIlory

Related

Rory McIlroy doesn't know if he will make the 2022 Irish Open at Mount Juliet this year
Sport 1 day ago

Rory McIlroy doesn't know if he will make the 2022 Irish Open at Mount Juliet this year

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Leona Maguire is aiming for a big 2022, but is not getting ahead of herself
Sport 2 days ago

Leona Maguire is aiming for a big 2022, but is not getting ahead of herself

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Can Irish star Rory McIlroy win in Abu Dhabi - his first tournament of the new season?
Sport 1 week ago

Can Irish star Rory McIlroy win in Abu Dhabi - his first tournament of the new season?

By: Jack Martin

Latest

Women's Six Nations and TikTok join together to create historic partnership for first time ever
Sport 4 minutes ago

Women's Six Nations and TikTok join together to create historic partnership for first time ever

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Plant your flowers wisely - not all scents travel freely or widely
Home & Garden 5 minutes ago

Plant your flowers wisely - not all scents travel freely or widely

By: Charlie Wilkins

Being a woman means your life is always in danger - it's exhausting to live like this
Comment 1 hour ago

Being a woman means your life is always in danger - it's exhausting to live like this

By: Sharon Ni Chonchuir

Andy Farrell wants Ireland to reach new levels for the Six Nations
Sport 2 hours ago

Andy Farrell wants Ireland to reach new levels for the Six Nations

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Kylie Murphy named first-ever SWI women's personality of the year
Sport 19 hours ago

Kylie Murphy named first-ever SWI women's personality of the year

By: Conor O'Donoghue