Shane Duffy want's to play a European Championship in Ireland

IRELAND AND Brighton defender Shane Duffy is desperate to play on home soil with Ireland, when Euro 2028 comes around.

Ireland and the UK have sent a joint bid to UEFA to host the footballing tournament in 2028 this week, and Duffy is eager to play even though he will be 36 in 2028

Ireland missed out on Euro 2020 finals because of Covid-19 and Duffy hopes that he will have gas in the tank when and if the European Championships come to Ireland

"In football we’re not naive, especially with the younger ones coming through. I am excited, Duffy admitted

"I don’t know how it will go. Age is just a number – if I am feeling fit… I saw John O’Shea and Robbie Keane play at the age they were.

"Every chance is big to play for your country at major tournaments. It would be daft to say, 'No, I wouldn’t want to be a part of it.’ It’s about me keeping myself right – but I don’t know where I’ll be when I am 36. You just made me feel old, cheers for that.

"But you never say never. I’ve seen players play until they are 36, 37, 38, 40. If I am still at a good level and playing well, you never know. But I don’t have a crystal ball."

Before that Duffy and Ireland will have to contend with the Nations League and Euro 2024 campaigns.

The Republic of Ireland's Shane Duffy has backed Liverpool 'keeper Caoimhin Kelleher to take his chance after Gavin Bazunu's withdrawal 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/NUgSe8yom6 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) March 24, 2022

Stephen Kenny's side have given Irish people new hope with a crop of young talent and positive results at the backend of the last campaign

Duffy, like many other Ireland players, is confident better fortunes lie ahead.

"I think we can go well in the Nations League. I think we can win the group – and that’s not me speaking ahead of ourselves.

"The way we are going and the belief that we have, I think we can go win it. I think that would be a successful start, and go on from there.

"For me, that is what we have to start believing and aiming for as a country – that we can win groups and qualify for tournaments.

"And why not? You can see the progression we are making now. When we had a difficult start, we always said the young players would benefit from that and we are seeing that now. We are picking up results.

"Hopefully we can win the Nations League and have a good qualification campaign and set the standard for ourselves and give the whole nation a buzz."