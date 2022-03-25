Shane Duffy want's to play a European Championship in Ireland
Sport

Shane Duffy want's to play a European Championship in Ireland

IRELAND AND Brighton defender Shane Duffy is desperate to play on home soil with Ireland, when Euro 2028 comes around.

Ireland and the UK have sent a joint bid to UEFA to host the footballing tournament in 2028 this week, and Duffy is eager to play even though he will be 36 in 2028

Ireland missed out on Euro 2020 finals because of Covid-19 and Duffy hopes that he will have gas in the tank when and if the European Championships come to Ireland

"In football we’re not naive, especially with the younger ones coming through. I am excited, Duffy admitted

"I don’t know how it will go. Age is just a number – if I am feeling fit… I saw John O’Shea and Robbie Keane play at the age they were.

"Every chance is big to play for your country at major tournaments. It would be daft to say, 'No, I wouldn’t want to be a part of it.’ It’s about me keeping myself right – but I don’t know where I’ll be when I am 36. You just made me feel old, cheers for that.

"But you never say never. I’ve seen players play until they are 36, 37, 38, 40. If I am still at a good level and playing well, you never know. But I don’t have a crystal ball."

Before that Duffy and Ireland will have to contend with the Nations League and Euro 2024 campaigns.

Stephen Kenny's side have given Irish people new hope with a crop of young talent and positive results at the backend of the last campaign

Duffy, like many other Ireland players, is confident better fortunes lie ahead.

"I think we can go well in the Nations League. I think we can win the group – and that’s not me speaking ahead of ourselves.

"The way we are going and the belief that we have, I think we can go win it. I think that would be a successful start, and go on from there.

"For me, that is what we have to start believing and aiming for as a country – that we can win groups and qualify for tournaments.

"And why not? You can see the progression we are making now. When we had a difficult start, we always said the young players would benefit from that and we are seeing that now. We are picking up results.

"Hopefully we can win the Nations League and have a good qualification campaign and set the standard for ourselves and give the whole nation a buzz."

See More: Football, Ireland, Shane Duffy

Related

Fine Gael Senator tell's Robbie Keane to refund 250k FAI salary to Irish grassroots football
Sport 19 hours ago

Fine Gael Senator tell's Robbie Keane to refund 250k FAI salary to Irish grassroots football

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Martin O'Neill was to blame for AWOL U21 incident says former Villa player Gabby Agbonlahor
Sport 20 hours ago

Martin O'Neill was to blame for AWOL U21 incident says former Villa player Gabby Agbonlahor

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Former Ireland striker John Aldridge believes holding semi-finals at Wembley devalues the FA-Cup
Sport 23 hours ago

Former Ireland striker John Aldridge believes holding semi-finals at Wembley devalues the FA-Cup

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

Northern Ireland Assembly passes period poverty Bill, making product free in schools, colleges and public buildings
News 18 hours ago

Northern Ireland Assembly passes period poverty Bill, making product free in schools, colleges and public buildings

By: Connell McHugh

An Post launch stamps to celebrate Ireland's Oscar winners
News 21 hours ago

An Post launch stamps to celebrate Ireland's Oscar winners

By: Connell McHugh

Greg McWilliams names Ireland team for TikTok Women’s Six Nations opener against Wales
Sport 21 hours ago

Greg McWilliams names Ireland team for TikTok Women’s Six Nations opener against Wales

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Gavin Bazunu has been ruled out of Ireland games with illness
Sport 1 day ago

Gavin Bazunu has been ruled out of Ireland games with illness

By: Conor O'Donoghue

National Archives launches commemorative book as 1921 Treaty exhibition to begin tour of Ireland
Culture 1 day ago

National Archives launches commemorative book as 1921 Treaty exhibition to begin tour of Ireland

By: Connell McHugh