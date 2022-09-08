Shane Lowry and Rory Mcllroy have slammed the LIV golfers playing at The BMW PGA Championship this week
Sport

Shane Lowry and Rory Mcllroy have slammed the LIV golfers playing at The BMW PGA Championship this week

Limerick , Ireland - 5 July 2022; Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland, left, and Shane Lowry of Ireland during day one of the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor Golf Club in Adare, Limerick. (Photo By Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

RORY MCLLROY AND Shane Lowry have both continued to blast the players that have left the PGA Tour to join the Saudi-led LIV event. 

The pair are partaking in The BMW PGA Championship in Surrey, England, which takes place across this weekend. 

Five members of Europe's Ryder Cup side last year thar have joined the Saudi-funded series will also play in Wentworth this weekend

Four of those are five are Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Sergio Garcia and Bernd Wiesberger

Mcllroy, who has been the most vocal critic of the new golf format has said that the friendships he's made with some of his Ryder Cup team-mates have now been strained as a result of the breakaway league. 

"I wouldn't say I've got much of a relationship with them at the minute," said McIlroy, 33, on Thursday. 

"My opinion is they shouldn't be here," McIlroy added. "They are being paid a lot of money to go play on a different tour that is trying to buy the professional game in golf and taking spots away from players that really need spots this week. 

Shane Lowry's comments were more venomous. The Offaly native claimed there were certain players 'he couldn't stand playing this weekend'. 

Lowry like Mcllroy believes that LIV defectors are using the PGA Tour to increase ranking points, whilst also using it promote the new LIV format 

"This is a big talking point in the world of golf and here this week," said Lowry speaking to Sky Sports News. "I personally can't say I am 100 per cent okay with everyone being here, but some of the guys I kind of don't mind being here, given what they have done for the tour over the years. 

"But there are certain guys I can't stand being here to be honest, and I don't like it that they are here. To be honest, the one thing that has annoyed me over the last few months is how disruptive they are all trying to be. 

"I get they are here to get world ranking points, but in a way, I think they are here for that and to be disruptive. I don't think they are here for anything else. 

See More: Golf, Rory Mcllory, Shane Lowry

Related

Rory McIlroy is one of three nominees for 2021-22 PGA Tour Player of the Year honours
Sport 1 day ago

Rory McIlroy is one of three nominees for 2021-22 PGA Tour Player of the Year honours

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Cameron Smith has become the latest high profile golfer to join LIV Golf
Sport 1 week ago

Cameron Smith has become the latest high profile golfer to join LIV Golf

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Rory Mcllroy made history by becoming the first player to win the FedEx Cup three times on Sunday
Sport 1 week ago

Rory Mcllroy made history by becoming the first player to win the FedEx Cup three times on Sunday

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

George Clooney and Julia Roberts to appear on Late Late Show tomorrow
Entertainment 9 minutes ago

George Clooney and Julia Roberts to appear on Late Late Show tomorrow

By: Connell McHugh

Teenager who stole double decker bus for 30 minute drive in Dublin remanded on bail
News 25 minutes ago

Teenager who stole double decker bus for 30 minute drive in Dublin remanded on bail

By: Irish Post

All-Ireland champions Limerick dominate hurling's All-Star nominations with 12 players
Sport 48 minutes ago

All-Ireland champions Limerick dominate hurling's All-Star nominations with 12 players

By: Conor O'Donoghue

New NI Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris to visit Northern Ireland today
News 1 hour ago

New NI Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris to visit Northern Ireland today

By: Irish Post

Benjamin Dwyer recital at Irish Cultural Centre Hammersmith
Entertainment 15 hours ago

Benjamin Dwyer recital at Irish Cultural Centre Hammersmith

By: Anne Flaherty