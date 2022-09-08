Shane Lowry and Rory Mcllroy have slammed the LIV golfers playing at The BMW PGA Championship this week

RORY MCLLROY AND Shane Lowry have both continued to blast the players that have left the PGA Tour to join the Saudi-led LIV event.

The pair are partaking in The BMW PGA Championship in Surrey, England, which takes place across this weekend.

Five members of Europe's Ryder Cup side last year thar have joined the Saudi-funded series will also play in Wentworth this weekend

Four of those are five are Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Sergio Garcia and Bernd Wiesberger

Mcllroy, who has been the most vocal critic of the new golf format has said that the friendships he's made with some of his Ryder Cup team-mates have now been strained as a result of the breakaway league.

🗣️ "They shouldn't be here. They're taking spots away from players who really need spots this week."



Rory McIlroy believes that players who have signed up to the LIV tour shouldn't be allowed to compete at this weeks BMW PGA championship. pic.twitter.com/ddBSYsm7LU — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) September 7, 2022

"I wouldn't say I've got much of a relationship with them at the minute," said McIlroy, 33, on Thursday.

"My opinion is they shouldn't be here," McIlroy added. "They are being paid a lot of money to go play on a different tour that is trying to buy the professional game in golf and taking spots away from players that really need spots this week.

Shane Lowry's comments were more venomous. The Offaly native claimed there were certain players 'he couldn't stand playing this weekend'.

Lowry like Mcllroy believes that LIV defectors are using the PGA Tour to increase ranking points, whilst also using it promote the new LIV format

"This is a big talking point in the world of golf and here this week," said Lowry speaking to Sky Sports News. "I personally can't say I am 100 per cent okay with everyone being here, but some of the guys I kind of don't mind being here, given what they have done for the tour over the years.

"But there are certain guys I can't stand being here to be honest, and I don't like it that they are here. To be honest, the one thing that has annoyed me over the last few months is how disruptive they are all trying to be.

"I get they are here to get world ranking points, but in a way, I think they are here for that and to be disruptive. I don't think they are here for anything else.