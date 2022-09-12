Shane Lowry has posted a 'worse for wear' photo a day after his BMW PGA Championship victory in Surrey

SHANE LOWRY seems to have enjoyed his BMW PGA Championship victory in Surrey yesterday, The Offaly native posted a morning after photo of him holding a coffee cup via his own Twitter account.

The caption read: "Morning after the night before, with a disgusted emoji and a shamrock.

Morning after the night before 😩☘️ pic.twitter.com/xYMrfbaNna — Shane Lowry (@ShaneLowryGolf) September 12, 2022

Looking at the photo, it was clear that Lowry celebrated long and hard after the weekend's exploits, and can you really blame him, no you can't is the answer.

Lowry managed to fend of his countryman Rory Mcllroy in Surrey in England with a score -17, 65.

Lowry, 35, began the final day 10-under-par, but managed to claw his way back up the leader board.

The Offaly native finished the day with -17, 65, with a birdie on 18. He went top but had to wait for Mcllroy to finish.

The Holywood native had a chance to eagle the same hole, and force a playoff but his shot didn't have the juice to go in.

Lowry was seen on the Sky Sports cameras relieved that the four-time major winner's luck had run out in Surrey.

The Clara man told Sky Sports: "I am the happiest man in the world. It means a lot to win, it has been a good year, I have been close a few times and I really wanted to win one.

"This one was right at the top of the list; I love it here and contended in the past. The bad shots over the years started creeping into my head, but I am so happy.

The Irishman last week slammed the LIV rebels for attending the event in Surrey, saying " I can't stand them being here," he told Sky Sports.

He couldn't help himself from poking fun at the LIV defectors, who were allowed to partake in the event after his win

“I made no secret how I feel about the whole thing,” Lowry said. “I wanted to win for myself first and foremost, but for everyone that has stayed loyal to this Tour I really feel this is one for the good guys.”

Lowry, who had finished runner-up to McIlroy at Wentworth in 2014, added: “It means a lot.

The 35-year-old has now set his sights on winning next year's Ryder Cup in Rome.

“One of my main goals is to go to Rome next year and help win back the Ryder Cup so I’m delighted that qualifying started this week and I have made some good points," said Lowry.