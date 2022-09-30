Shane Lowry has taken a swipe at LIV's Bryson DeChambeau on Twitter for his mishap

IRELAND'S Shane Lowry has poked fun at LIV's Bryson DeChambeau on Twitter for a mishap with a rope.

Dechambeau was at a LIV Golf event in Chicago. The American managed to walk straight into a gallery rope.

The American uploaded a new video of him succesfully getting under the rope with everyone cheering

Lowry, who stayed loyal to the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour decided to home in on the error.

Lowry tweeted the video earlier with the caption: "Not sure what’s worse, this or tomorrow’s @dunhilllinks weather forecast..."

It's not known what promoted the Offaly man to react like this, but this is the latest in a number of online spats between him and the LIV defectors.

Last month, Lowry won the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. he told Sky Sports “I can’t say I am 100 per cent okay with everyone being here, but some of the guys I kind of don’t mind being here, given what they have done for the tour over the years,”

“There are certain guys I just can’t stand them being here, to be honest, and I don’t like it that they are here. To be honest, the one thing that has really annoyed me over the last few months is how disruptive they are all trying to be."

Afterwords he added: "I wanted to go out and win this tournament for myself first and foremost, but I think for this tour and everyone who has stayed loyal to this tour and done everything for this tour. I really feel like this is one for the good guys."

Gooch mocked Lowry by sharing an Instagram story from the celebrations in Chicago, Gooch panned around to the crowd in the background with the caption, "another one for the good guys".

Lowry is currently in action at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at at St Andrews