Shane Lowry: "I'm disappointed that someone else is putting on the greeen jacket this afternoon and it's not me"

SHANE LOWRY has reflected on his Masters experience at Augusta this weekend and said " "I'm disappointed that someone else is putting on the green jacket this afternoon and it's not me"

Lowry finished joint third on Sunday with Cameron Smith and behind fellow countryman Rory Mcllroy and winner Scottie Schffler.

The Clara man finished 5-under with a score of 69

Having won the Open in 2019 and finishing second at the US Open, the Offaly native reflected on what might have been in the States.

"I will wake up tomorrow thinking what could have been, there's no doubt about that. The best player in the world came here this week, what a run of form he is on and he put on a show. To shoot 12 under here is very very good," he told RTE sport.

"Obviously I did very well to come back from what happened on the fourth hole today [triple bogey] but I do feel quite disappointed standing here right now," said Lowry.

"Genuinely I don't think I've built myself up for a week like this so much,"



"It is the first time I felt like I was gearing myself up for this week and to come in and perform as I did is nice, it's good, it's quite rewarding, but I'm disappointed that someone else is putting on the green jacket this afternoon and it's not me."

He added:

"It's hard because I want this so much and I worked so hard for it and I hope I get the chance again. I know what it would have meant for me, for my family and the people of Ireland to bring the green jacket home. I didn't do it today but hopefully I can do it again."

According to a report by The Mirror Lowry took home around €800,000 for finishing joint-third with Cameron Smith.