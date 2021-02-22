Six Nations 2021: Italy v Ireland - what time is kick off and where can I watch it?

IRELAND head to Italy this weekend for a must-win game as Andy Farrell's men desperately try and reinvigorate their stuttering Six Nations campaign.

Following back-t0-back defeats against Wales and France, Ireland are now in damage-control mode.

Having only lost once to the Italians in over 20 years at the Six Nations, the upcoming fixture should provide some respite for Ireland's confidence-shot side.

If you're looking to tune in and watch the match this weekend, here's everything you need to know:

When is the match?

It'll take place on Saturday, February 27.

What time is kick off?

The match is scheduled to kick off at 2.15pm (Irish time).

What Irish TV channel is showing the match?

Virgin Media are showing the match live with coverage starting at 1pm on Virgin Media One.

Coverage will also be shown on the Virgin Media player.

In the UK, the fixtures are being divvied up between BBC and ITV.

Where is the match taking place?

At the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy.

Will fans be allowed to attend?

No. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, no fans are allowed to attend any of the Six Nations fixtures this year.

How have both teams performed so far?

Not well at all. Both sides are currently bringing up the rear of the league table with two losses from two games each.

As mentioned before, Ireland suffered a narrow 21-16 defeat in Cardiff against Wales in the opening round, and followed it up with an even narrower defeat to France, losing 13-15 in Dublin.

Italy meanwhile were walloped 10-50 on the opening day by France, and then were beaten 41-18 by England in the second round of fixtures.

Will Ireland be 'taking the knee' before kick off?

No indication has been given yet as to whether Ireland's players are planning to 'take the knee' prior to kick off or not.

But after deciding not to do so before fixtures against both Wales and France, one would expect them to do the same again against Italy.

When are Ireland's other fixtures?

Scotland v Ireland, Edinburgh (3pm) - Sunday, March 14.

Ireland v England, Dublin (4.45pm) - Saturday, March 20.