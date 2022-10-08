Sports TV Guide for Saturday and Sunday

It's getting colder these days, so the likelihood that you're going to venture outside and battle the elements is decreasing with every passing moment.

SATURDAY (Oct 8th)

RUGBY - ITV4 - 2.15am Women’s WC: South Africa v France

F1 - Sky Sports F1 from 3.45am - Practice & Qualifying Japanese Grand Prix

RUGBY – UTV - 4.45am Women’s WC: Fiji v England

CRICKET - BT Sport 1 from 6.30am - 2nd T20 New Zealand v Pakistan

RUGBY - ITV4 - 7.15am Women’s WC: Australia v New Zealand

CYCLING - Eurosport 1, 10am-4.15pm - One-day race Tour of Lombardy

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - 12.30pm SP: St Johnstone v Celtic

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 12.30pm-5pm Open de Espana

SOCCER – LaLigaTV - 1pm Almería v Rayo Vallecano ; 3.15pm Atlético Madrid v Girona ; 5.30pm Sevilla v Athletic Bilbao ; 8pm Getafe v Real Madrid

; 3.15pm ; 5.30pm ; 8pm HORSE RACING - UTV & Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-4pm Newmarket & York

RUGBY - Premier Sports 2 - 2pm Top 14: Castres v Montpellier

RUGBY - TG4 & FreeSports - 3pm URC: Zebre v Stormers

RUGBY - BT Sport 2 - 3pm EP: Bath v Gloucester

SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 - 3pm PL: Man City v Southampton

RUGBY - RTE 2 & Premier Sports 1 - 5.05pm URC: Leinster v Sharks

RUGBY - Premier Sports 2 - 5.15pm URC: Scarlets v Cardiff

SOCCER - BT Sport 1 from 5.15pm - Joined AC Milan v Juventus ; 7.45pm Bologna v Sampdoria

; 7.45pm SOCCER - Sky Sports Premier League - 5.30pm PL: Brighton v Tottenham

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - 5.30pm Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Munich

GAA - RTÉ 2 - Dublin SHC Semi-final – 7.30pm Kilmacud v Ballyboden

RUGBY - Premier Sports 1 - 7.35pm URC: Glasgow v Bulls

RUGBY - TG4 & Premier Sports 2 - 7.35pm URC: Ulster v Ospreys

SOCCER - BT Sport 2 - 8pm Reims v PSG

DARTS - Sky Sports Arena, 8pm-11pm - Leicester World Grand Prix

SOCCER - ITV4, 9pm-11pm - Highlights English Football League

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 10pm-1am Shriners Children’s Open

SOCCER - BBC 1, 10.25pm-11.35pm Match of the Day

SUNDAY (Oct 9th)

RUGBY - ITV4 – Women’s World Cup - 0.45am USA v Italy ; 3.15am Japan v Canada

; 3.15am F1 - Sky Sports F1 from 4.30am - Suzuka Japanese Grand Prix

RUGBY – UTV - 5.45am Women’s WC: Wales v Scotland

CRICKET - BT Sport 2 from 6.30am - 3rd T20 New Zealand v Bangladesh

CRICKET - BT Sport 1 from 8.30am - 1st T20 Australia v England

SOCCER - BT Sport 2 - 11.30am Torino v Empoli ; 2pm Udinese v Atalanta

; 2pm SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 & uefa.com from noon - Draw Euro 2024 Qualifiers

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - Noon C: Huddersfield Town v Hull City

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 12.30pm-5pm Open de Espana

SOCCER - Premier Sports & LaLigaTV - 1pm Real Valladolid v Real Betis ; 3.15pm Cádiz v Espanyol ; 5.30pm Real Sociedad v Villarreal ; 8pm Barcelona v Celta Vigo

; 3.15pm ; 5.30pm ; 8pm SOCCER - Sky Sports Premier League - 2pm PL: Crystal Palace v Leeds Utd ; 4.30pm Arsenal v Liverpool

; 4.30pm SOCCER - BT Sport 4 - 2pm Salernitana v Verona

SOCCER - BT Sport 2 - 2pm Udinese v Atalanta ; 5pm Cremonese v Napoli ; 7.45pm Roma v Lecce

; 5pm ; 7.45pm SOCCER - BT Sport 3 - 2pm Nice v Troyes ; 4.05pm Rennes v Nantes ; 7.45pm Lille v Lens

; 4.05pm ; 7.45pm CYCLING - Eurosport 1, 2.15pm-4pm - One-day race Paris-Tours

NFL – UTV - 2.30pm Giants v Packers (from London)

(from London) SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - 2.30pm Borussia Monchengladbach v Cologne ; 4.30pm Hertha Berlin v Freiburg ; 6.30pm Stuttgart v Union Berlin

; 4.30pm ; 6.30pm GAA - TG4 – 2.45pm Kerry SFC Quarter-final: East Kerry v Kenmare ; 4.30pm Donegal SFC Final: Naomh Conaill v St Eunan’s

; 4.30pm Donegal SFC Final: RUGBY - Premier Sports 1 - 2.45pm URC: Benetton v Dragons

RUGBY - BT Sport 1 - 3pm EP: Wasps v Northampton

NFL - Sky Sports NFL - 6pm Dolphins @ Jets ; 9.25pm Cowboys @ Rams ; 1.20am Bengals @ Ravens

; 9.25pm ; 1.20am SOCCER - BT Sport 1 - 7pm PL: Everton v Man Utd

DARTS - Sky Sports Arena, 7.30pm-9.15pm - Leicester World Grand Prix Final

RUGBY - ITV4, 8pm-9.05pm - Highlights English Premiership

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 10pm-1am Shriners Children’s Open

SOCCER - BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.45pm Match of the Day 2