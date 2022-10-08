Sports TV Guide for Saturday and Sunday

It's getting colder these days, so the likelihood that you're going to venture outside and battle the elements is decreasing with every passing moment.
If for some reason you are unable to leave your house this weekend, then don't fret there's a host of sporting action on the box this weekend.
The Rugby Women's World Cup starts this weekend, Premier League football from Saturday to Sunday takes place, and the Japanese Grand Prix gets underway.
Whatever it is, there will be something for you to sink your teeth into this weekend.
Here's a list from Saturday and Sunday
SATURDAY (Oct 8th)
- RUGBY - ITV4 - 2.15am Women’s WC: South Africa v France
- F1 - Sky Sports F1 from 3.45am - Practice & Qualifying Japanese Grand Prix
- RUGBY – UTV - 4.45am Women’s WC: Fiji v England
- CRICKET - BT Sport 1 from 6.30am - 2nd T20 New Zealand v Pakistan
- RUGBY - ITV4 - 7.15am Women’s WC: Australia v New Zealand
- CYCLING - Eurosport 1, 10am-4.15pm - One-day race Tour of Lombardy
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - 12.30pm SP: St Johnstone v Celtic
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 12.30pm-5pm Open de Espana
- SOCCER – LaLigaTV - 1pm Almería v Rayo Vallecano; 3.15pm Atlético Madrid v Girona; 5.30pm Sevilla v Athletic Bilbao; 8pm Getafe v Real Madrid
- HORSE RACING - UTV & Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-4pm Newmarket & York
- RUGBY - Premier Sports 2 - 2pm Top 14: Castres v Montpellier
- RUGBY - TG4 & FreeSports - 3pm URC: Zebre v Stormers
- RUGBY - BT Sport 2 - 3pm EP: Bath v Gloucester
- SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 - 3pm PL: Man City v Southampton
- RUGBY - RTE 2 & Premier Sports 1 - 5.05pm URC: Leinster v Sharks
- RUGBY - Premier Sports 2 - 5.15pm URC: Scarlets v Cardiff
- SOCCER - BT Sport 1 from 5.15pm - Joined AC Milan v Juventus; 7.45pm Bologna v Sampdoria
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Premier League - 5.30pm PL: Brighton v Tottenham
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - 5.30pm Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Munich
- GAA - RTÉ 2 - Dublin SHC Semi-final – 7.30pm Kilmacud v Ballyboden
- RUGBY - Premier Sports 1 - 7.35pm URC: Glasgow v Bulls
- RUGBY - TG4 & Premier Sports 2 - 7.35pm URC: Ulster v Ospreys
- SOCCER - BT Sport 2 - 8pm Reims v PSG
- DARTS - Sky Sports Arena, 8pm-11pm - Leicester World Grand Prix
- SOCCER - ITV4, 9pm-11pm - Highlights English Football League
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 10pm-1am Shriners Children’s Open
- SOCCER - BBC 1, 10.25pm-11.35pm Match of the Day
Next weekend's live GAA club TV coverage:
Saturday
🔵 Dublin SHC semi-final: Kilmacud v Ballyboden, 7.30pm - RTÉ 2.
Sunday
🟢 Kerry SFC quarter-final: East Kerry v Kenmare, 2.45pm - TG4 - (Cliffords v Sean O'Shea)
🟡 Donegal SFC final: Naomh Conaill v St Eunan's, 4.30pm - TG4.
— Fintan O'Toole (@fotoole13) October 3, 2022
SUNDAY (Oct 9th)
- RUGBY - ITV4 – Women’s World Cup - 0.45am USA v Italy; 3.15am Japan v Canada
- F1 - Sky Sports F1 from 4.30am - Suzuka Japanese Grand Prix
- RUGBY – UTV - 5.45am Women’s WC: Wales v Scotland
- CRICKET - BT Sport 2 from 6.30am - 3rd T20 New Zealand v Bangladesh
- CRICKET - BT Sport 1 from 8.30am - 1st T20 Australia v England
- SOCCER - BT Sport 2 - 11.30am Torino v Empoli; 2pm Udinese v Atalanta
- SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 & uefa.com from noon - Draw Euro 2024 Qualifiers
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - Noon C: Huddersfield Town v Hull City
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 12.30pm-5pm Open de Espana
- SOCCER - Premier Sports & LaLigaTV - 1pm Real Valladolid v Real Betis; 3.15pm Cádiz v Espanyol; 5.30pm Real Sociedad v Villarreal; 8pm Barcelona v Celta Vigo
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Premier League - 2pm PL: Crystal Palace v Leeds Utd; 4.30pm Arsenal v Liverpool
- SOCCER - BT Sport 4 - 2pm Salernitana v Verona
- SOCCER - BT Sport 2 - 2pm Udinese v Atalanta; 5pm Cremonese v Napoli; 7.45pm Roma v Lecce
- SOCCER - BT Sport 3 - 2pm Nice v Troyes; 4.05pm Rennes v Nantes; 7.45pm Lille v Lens
- CYCLING - Eurosport 1, 2.15pm-4pm - One-day race Paris-Tours
- NFL – UTV - 2.30pm Giants v Packers (from London)
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - 2.30pm Borussia Monchengladbach v Cologne; 4.30pm Hertha Berlin v Freiburg; 6.30pm Stuttgart v Union Berlin
- GAA - TG4 – 2.45pm Kerry SFC Quarter-final: East Kerry v Kenmare; 4.30pm Donegal SFC Final: Naomh Conaill v St Eunan’s
- RUGBY - Premier Sports 1 - 2.45pm URC: Benetton v Dragons
- RUGBY - BT Sport 1 - 3pm EP: Wasps v Northampton
- NFL - Sky Sports NFL - 6pm Dolphins @ Jets; 9.25pm Cowboys @ Rams; 1.20am Bengals @ Ravens
- SOCCER - BT Sport 1 - 7pm PL: Everton v Man Utd
- DARTS - Sky Sports Arena, 7.30pm-9.15pm - Leicester World Grand Prix Final
- RUGBY - ITV4, 8pm-9.05pm - Highlights English Premiership
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 10pm-1am Shriners Children’s Open
- SOCCER - BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.45pm Match of the Day 2
Jamie Carragher on Liverpool's chances against Arsenal:
"Perhaps it is misplaced pessimism, but I am worried about Liverpool’s chances on Sunday." #lfc [telegraph] pic.twitter.com/kksOBQBqii
— Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) October 7, 2022