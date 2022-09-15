Stephen Kenny has named a 24-man squad for the UEFA Nations League matches, Robbie Brady returns

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has named a 24-man squad for the UEFA Nations League matches against Scotland and Armenia.



Ireland are set to travel to Glasgow for their UEFA Nations League tie at Hampden Park, Saturday, September 24, with kick-off at 7.45pm. Ireland will then return to Dublin to face Armenia in their final group game at the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday, September 27, with kick-off at 7.45pm.



Robbie Brady returns to the squad for the first time since March 2021 after his impressive form for Preston North End this season. Norwich City defender Andrew Omobamidele also comes back into the squad for the first time since recovering from injury, his last appearance for Ireland coming against Luxembourg in November 2021.



Cardiff City winger Callum O'Dowda earns a recall to the Ireland squad following his impressive form since moving to the Bluebirds in the summer with his last appearance for Ireland in November 2020.

