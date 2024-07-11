Sunshine and showers for the GAA’s All Britain Competition

NO amount of rain was going to dampen this year's ABC All Britain Competition, which proved a roaring success last weekend.
A record number of players turned out for this year's event, with 350 teams made up from an estimated 4,000 children.
With player numbers increasing in participation across all age groups, the overall message from this year’s ABC's was that the future for GAA in the UK is bright.
Hopefully next year, the weather will also get this message.
Scroll down for pictures from the event...
Action from the U 15's final between JFK Leeds and Tara Youth London (Pics: Chris Egan)
Under 15's action between Tara Youth London and JFK GAA Leeds (Pics: Chris Egan)
Sean McDermotts Under 12's (Pics: Chris Egan)
Noel O'Sullivan, chairperson of the All-Britain Competition organising committee, hands out medals to deserving recipients (Pics: Chris Egan)
The late John Gormley's son Kieran presents the winning medals to JFK GAA team (Pics: Chris Egan)
A jump of joy from the Parnells Girls Under 12's (Pics: Chris Egan)
JFK U15's Captain Eion Durkin along side John Gormley's wife Bernie and family (Pics: Chris Egan)
Roger Casements Girls Under 12's (Pics: Chris Egan)
Sean McDermotts U 15's Shield Winners (Pics: Chris Egan)
St Colmcilles GAA in action against Parnells (Pics: Chris Egan)
St Finbarrs in action against St Kiernans
St Josephs Under 11's (Pics: Chris Egan)
St Kiernans in action against St Finbarrs (Pics: Chris Egan)
One moment please...