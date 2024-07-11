Sunshine and showers for the GAA’s All Britain Competition

NO amount of rain was going to dampen this year's ABC All Britain Competition, which proved a roaring success last weekend.

A record number of players turned out for this year's event, with 350 teams made up from an estimated 4,000 children.

With player numbers increasing in participation across all age groups, the overall message from this year’s ABC's was that the future for GAA in the UK is bright.

Hopefully next year, the weather will also get this message.