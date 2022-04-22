Tickets are on sale for Ireland U21s EURO Qualifiers for the double header against Bosnia and Montenegro

TICKETS FOR THE Republic of Ireland Under-21s European Championship qualification double header against Bosnia & Herzegovina and Montenegro at Tallaght Stadium in June have go on sale today.Access to Season Ticket Holders' U21 TicketsDue to anticipated high demand for tickets for these crucial U21 EURO qualifiers, fans have been given an early opportunity to secure their seat. Ireland face Bosnia on Friday, June 3 (KO 7.30pm) followed by Montenegro on Monday, June 6 (KO 5pm). The back-to-back qualifiers follow the crucial 2-0 win in Sweden for the young Boys in Green, leaving qualification to a historic first U21 European Championship Finals in their hands. Season Ticket Holders, who have access to U21s games, are reminded they have until Midnight on Sunday, April 24 to redeem their tickets. With seats limited it will be on a first come first served basis. To redeem tickets members can click on the link below and follow the instructions
🇮🇪🎟| ON SALE NOW
Tickets to #IRLU21 EURO qualifiers against Bosnia and Montenegro
🇧🇦 | Fri, June 3, 7.30pm
🇲🇪 | Mon, June 6, 5pm
🎟 | https://t.co/Z67wWhTRlj
STHs have until Sunday to secure their U21s ticket - here’s how 👇https://t.co/op8RYnndLw
#COYBIG | #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/sxu5sqZj6q
— FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) April 22, 2022
TICKETS | Bosnia, Friday, June 3, KO 7.30pm, Tallaght StadiumTICKETS | Montenegro, Monday, June 6, KO 5pm, Tallaght StadiumA duo ticket secures a seat for both games and is priced at €15* for adults, €8* for children with a family ticket (two adults, two children) available for €30*.*Please note Ticketmaster service charges apply.There are a number of ticket options available for fans to choose from. Each individual game is priced at €10* for adults, €5* for children and €20* for a family ticket.