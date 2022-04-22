Tickets are on sale for Ireland U21s EURO Qualifiers for the double header against Bosnia and Montenegro
Dublin , Ireland - 4 October 2021; Ollie O'Neill during a Republic of Ireland U21 training session at the FAI National Training Centre in Abbotstown in Dublin. (Photo By Seb Daly/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

TICKETS FOR THE Republic of Ireland Under-21s European Championship qualification double header against Bosnia & Herzegovina and Montenegro at Tallaght Stadium in June have go on sale today.Due to anticipated high demand for tickets for these crucial U21 EURO qualifiers, fans have been given an early opportunity to secure their seat.Ireland face Bosnia on Friday, June 3 (KO 7.30pm) followed by Montenegro on Monday, June 6 (KO 5pm). The back-to-back qualifiers follow the crucial 2-0 win in Sweden for the young Boys in Green, leaving qualification to a historic first U21 European Championship Finals in their hands. Season Ticket Holders, who have access to U21s games, are reminded they have until Midnight on Sunday, April 24 to redeem their tickets. With seats limited it will be on a first come first served basis. To redeem tickets members can click on the link below and follow the instructionsAccess to Season Ticket Holders' U21 Tickets

There are a number of ticket options available for fans to choose from. Each individual game is priced at €10* for adults, €5* for children and €20* for a family ticket. TICKETS | Bosnia, Friday, June 3, KO 7.30pm, Tallaght StadiumTICKETS | Montenegro, Monday, June 6, KO 5pm, Tallaght StadiumA duo ticket secures a seat for both games and is priced at €15* for adults, €8* for children with a family ticket (two adults, two children) available for €30*.*Please note Ticketmaster service charges apply.

