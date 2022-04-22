Tickets are on sale for Ireland U21s EURO Qualifiers for the double header against Bosnia and Montenegro

TICKETS FOR THE Republic of Ireland Under-21s European Championship qualification double header against Bosnia & Herzegovina and Montenegro at Tallaght Stadium in June have go on sale today.



Due to anticipated high demand for tickets for these crucial U21 EURO qualifiers, fans have been given an early opportunity to secure their seat.



Ireland face Bosnia on Friday, June 3 (KO 7.30pm) followed by Montenegro on Monday, June 6 (KO 5pm). The back-to-back qualifiers follow the crucial 2-0 win in Sweden for the young Boys in Green, leaving qualification to a historic first U21 European Championship Finals in their hands.



Season Ticket Holders, who have access to U21s games, are reminded they have until Midnight on Sunday, April 24 to redeem their tickets. With seats limited it will be on a first come first served basis.



