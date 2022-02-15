TYRONE'S APPEAL to overturn the four red cards they got in the Allianz League clash against Armagh has been dismissed after the GAA upheld their suspensions.

Reports from RTE state that Tyrone GAA made representations on behalf of players at a Croke Park Central Hearings Committee on Tuesday night, this was turned down.

But their appeals against red cards issued were unsuccessful. The four players were dismissed by referee David Gough for partaking in a melee in the keenly contested local derby on 6 February.

4 straight reds for Tyrone but only 1 for Armagh? pic.twitter.com/3nuaj83zaP — fucsake ☢ (@begorabejaysus) February 6, 2022

David Gough, the referee at the time, sent off Padraig Hampsey, Michael McKernan, Kieran McGeary, and Peter Harte after the pair got involved in the brawl with Armagh's Greg McCabe and others.

Tyrone can still overturn the ruling by going through, GAA’s Central Appeals Committee , but time is running out for that to be certified for the weekend.

The players will miss Kildare at Healy Park this Sunday if they don't successfully appeal the ruling in time.

The 2021 All-Ireland champions have one point from the opening two games of their Division 1 campaign, having drawn at home to Monaghan before their loss in Armagh.

Meanwhile, Armagh's McCabe was also issued a red card and his hearing will be held on Wednesday night.