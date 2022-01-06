UK committee believes that Ireland and UK should focus on joint Euro bid
London , United Kingdom - 12 November 2020; A detailed view of the Republic of Ireland jersey during the International Friendly match between England and Republic of Ireland at Wembley Stadium in London, England. (Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

THE CHAIR of the UK's Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee has said that Ireland and UK should forget about the "2030 World Cup "vanity project", and instead focus on an achievable" target of hosting Euro 2028, which is two years earlier. 

It is speculated by the London Times that four UK football associations and the FAI were set to abandon plans to bid for the centenary World Cup and instead turn their attention to Euro 2020 instead.

It's suggested that a World Cup bid in 2030 would be more difficult to get due the political dealings at FIFA. It's also suggested that a Euros bid would be a lot more feasible for both countries.

DCMS committee chair Julian Knight welcomed the reports, although he felt it was England's international reputation which would have scuppered any chance of success.

England played Italy in the final of Euro 2020 last summer and the final of the showpiece was marred by violent scenes of people breaking into Wembley Stadium.

Many fans who bought tickets had seats stolen by drunken fans and had to watch as many violent idiots got into the stadium without a ticket.

Julian Knight, DCMS committee chair approved of the reports, but said England's reputation on the international stage would be the main reason if the deal didn't go through.

"Everyone knows that the furore over a World Cup bid is a giant, expensive vanity project," he told the PA news agency.

"It's sad as we are ideally suited to hosting a tournament, but we have huge reputation problems in the international game.

"So it's best to aim our sights at something achievable, drop the 'we are the home of football' malarkey, reform our domestic game and focus on winning and delivering a really great Euros."

Euro 2028, will be the 18th edition of the competition which looks set to be extended to 32 teams.

Host applicants must submit a bid with ten stadiums, one of which must have at least 60,000 seats.

