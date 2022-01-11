Wales given no chance to beat Ireland on opening day of Six Nations
CARDIFF, WALES - MARCH 16: Gareth Anscombe of Wales is tackled by Keith Earls and Rob Kearney of Ireland during the Guinness Six Nations match between Wales and Ireland at Principality Stadium on March 16, 2019 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

THE WELSH have been given next to no chance to beat the Irish when they travel to Dublin for the opening day of the 2022 Six Nations, even though they are reigning champions. 

Ireland were spectacular in the autumn and recorded a famous victory over the All Blacks. They also beat Japan and Argentina convincingly. This has set the Irish up with serious momentum for the Six Nations.

Wales won the tournament last year and nearly won the Grand Slam, but are expected to finish fourth behind France, England and the Irish.

It comes after a disappointing summer against Argentina and a mixed autumn campaign that included wins over Australia and Fiji and defeats against South Africa and New Zealand.

Wins over Australia and Fiji and defeats against South Africa and New Zealand was a mixed bag for the Wales team last summer. Bookmakers have Ireland as odds-on favorites, for the Dublin opener on February 5, every bookmaker in the land with some offering odds of 1/7. A Wales victory is priced at 9/2 in various places.

Ireland are also expected to win by 13 points or more listed at the shortest odds of 10/11 with Paddy Power.

A price of 9/1 can be got for a huge Irish win of between 26 and 30 points. The same price has been offered for a Wales win by one to five points.

Wales are no strangers to being largely counted out in the run up to a Six Nations. England and Ireland are fancied more by the bookies every year, but it is France who are actually tournament favorites this year after their stunning demolition of the All Blacks in November.

The full 2022 Six Nations fixtures and UK kick-off times

Saturday, February 5, 2022

Ireland v Wales, 2.15pm

Scotland v England, 4.45pm

Sunday, February 6, 2022

France v Italy, 3pm

Saturday, February 12, 2022

Wales v Scotland, 2.15pm

France v Ireland, 4.45pm

Sunday, February 13, 2022

Italy v England, 3pm

Saturday, February 26, 2022

Scotland v France, 2.15pm

England v Wales , 4.45pm

Sunday, February 27, 2022

Ireland v Italy, 3pm

Friday, March 11, 2022

Wales v France, 8pm

Saturday, March 12, 2022

Italy v Scotland, 2.15pm

England v Ireland, 4.45pm

Saturday, March 19, 2022

Wales v Italy, 2.15pm

Ireland v Scotland, 4.45pm

France v England, 8pm

