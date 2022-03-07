Warwickshire hurlers let slip a 10-point lead to draw with Louth at Pairc na hEireann

WARWICKSHIRE’S hurlers let a 10-point lead get away from them when Louth paid them a visit this month.

The clash took place at Pairc na hEireann on Saturday, March 5.

The GAA ground is notorious for its inability to shield any team playing there from the elements.

Perched on the edge of Birmingham's International Airport, the exposed location allows the low spring sun to get into your eyes and a light breeze to feel more like a biting gale.

With temperatures struggling to get above four degrees, those light winds were going to be stinging.

For guests such as Louth, their game play would have to adapt to the conditions as well as the physical gameplay that the Warwickshire Hurlers were going to provide.

With the game underway on Saturday, March 5, it would be fair to say that Louth got off to a calamitous start.

Losing the battle for the middle of the field, Louth struggled to win the ball in play and failed to finish when they did have possession.

Warwickshire, playing a strong physical game were allowed to play their own game and set the pace they were comfortable with.

Breaking down Louth's defence and creating space, Warwickshire's games was flowing well and they were rewarded with two goals and nine points.

The two first half goals came from Warwickshire's John Collins and Kelvin McGee.

It was a first half the visitors would want to forget, not able to find their game the visitors would have to regroup for the second half and take the game to Warwickshire.

The first half finished Warwickshire 2:09 (15) Louth 0:05 (5)

With a 10-point lead, Warwickshire started the second half winning the ball from the through-in and maintaining the dominance of the game.

With the wind now on their backs and looking away from the airport, and the flight back home, Louth started to match the hosts in physicality forcing them to make mistakes.

Matching Warwickshire's strength in midfield allowed Louth to maintain possession for longer periods of time and feed the ball forward.

The change in Louth's approach allowed them to chip away at the hosts 10-point lead.

With Louth now taking the game to Warwickshire, they kept pressing, kept possession and importantly made progression down the Pairc towards the Warwickshire posts.

Denting the flow in Warwickshire's game allowed the hosts to play their own game building confidence and turning this into points above the bar.

Paul Matthews' speed and strength on the wing allowed him to cut across the goal mouth turn quickly and score Louth's first goal.

The goal certainly was a turning point in the game and winded the hosts.

Warwickshire's dominance in the game had all disappeared and it looked like, for the first time, this could be Louth's game.

Into the final quarter of the game and Lough had eaten away at Warwickshire's ten-point lead, for the first time the visitors went ahead and looking like they had a bit more in the tank than their hosts.

With just a few minutes left in the game, Lough had a three-point lead.

Another goal from Warwickshire's John Collins and the game was again equal.

Louth had taken the foot of the accelerator and looked like they would settle for a draw.

With a final push, Louth they were finally beaten by the whistle with the game ending Warwickshire 3:13 (22) Louth 1:19 (22).

If any extra time was to be played the games pundits would have argued that it would have been the visitors who would be returning home with the points.

For now, the relegation battle will continue into the final round.