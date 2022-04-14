Air Canada to resume non-stop seasonal services from Dublin to Vancouver and Montreal

AIR CANADA has announced it will resume its non-stop seasonal services between Dublin and Vancouver, operating four-times weekly from 3 June – 30 September 2022 and from Dublin to Montreal, operating three-times weekly from 2 June – 1 October 2022.

Air Canada flights from Dublin to Vancouver and Montreal will be operated with the airline’s most modern aircraft, the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, accommodating 298 passengers as well as Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft, accommodating 255 passengers, with a choice of three classes of service: Air Canada Signature Class which features lie-flat seating, Premium Economy and Economy. All flights are timed to optimise connectivity to Air Canada's extensive North American network, including 46 airports in the U.S.

Dalton Philips, Chief Executive Officer of daa, the operators of Dublin Airport, said:

"Dublin Airport is pleased to welcome the return of Air Canada’s services from Dublin to Montreal and Vancouver to our route network this June. The recommencement of these routes will be great news for business and leisure passengers in Ireland, Montreal and Vancouver and we anticipate strong demand for these services in both directions. We look forward to continuing to work with Air Canada in promoting their services from Dublin Airport."

Bláithín O’Donnell, Air Canada Country Sales Manager Ireland, said:

"This is very exciting news for our customers in Dublin who can start planning their next trip to rediscover Canada. Our non-stop flights from Dublin to Vancouver and Montreal will provide our customers in Ireland with a direct link to Canada and beyond. We look forward to welcoming our customers back on board."