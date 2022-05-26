Emerald Airlines announces routes from Belfast to Glasgow and Exeter

EMERALD AIRLINES, exclusive operator of Aer Lingus Regional, has announced that it is expanding its routes from Belfast City Airport to include routes to Glasgow and Exeter.

The airline already services Birmingham, Edinburgh, Leeds Bradford, and Manchester from Belfast City Airport.

In addition to the new routes, Emerald Airlines welcomes an additional two aircraft to its Belfast fleet, increasing the frequency of its existing services to Manchester and Birmingham, which now operate up to 3 times per day.

Commenting on the announcement, Ciarán Smith, Head of Commercial at Emerald Airlines said:

“We are extremely pleased with the feedback we have received since beginning our operations from Belfast City Airport. Striving to be the airline of choice to and from Belfast, we are now adding to our fleet with the addition of two more aircraft. This allows us to increase the frequency of our flights in line with consumer demand, providing more options for those travelling to and from Belfast.

"The launch of our Glasgow and Exeter services from Belfast comes just in time for the long bank holiday weekend, allowing passengers to book last-minute getaways with convenient timings and low fares, making the most of their time off!”

Speaking of Aer Lingus Regional’s commitment to Belfast City Airport, Ellie McGimpsey, Aviation Development Manager at Belfast City Airport, commented:

“We are seeing strong demand for flights to England and Scotland, with customers visiting family and friends, making the most of a long weekend, and getting back to business travel. These new routes will give passengers more flexibility and choice, conveniently connecting them to a number of exciting destinations across Great Britain. Customers can travel from Belfast City to Glasgow daily and Exeter up to five times per week.

"The Aer Lingus Regional routes have been very popular with both inbound and outbound passengers, and we look forward to working together to further develop the network from Belfast City Airport.”

Aer Lingus Regional flights will be operated by the ATR72-600, the latest generation of turboprop aircraft combining unmatched environmental and economic performance. These ultra-low fuel burn aircraft emit up to 40% less CO₂ on these short, regional flights.