International 'Mayo Day' will celebrate the 3.5 million people with roots in the western county

MAYO DAY is almost here, and will be celebrated by millions of people around the world.

One of Ireland's most beautiful counties, filled with picturesque beaches, idyllic islands and breathtaking landscapes, County Mayo decided to recognise the county-- and its wonderful people-- by dedicating a full day on the calendar to the Green and Red flag.

Over recent years, the Mayo Day campaign has been a huge success, garnering worldwide attention with events taking place locally, nationally and internationally that pay tribute to the ingenuity, pride and accomplishments of Mayo people the world over.

This year, on 1 May 2021, Mayo Day will celebrate its seventh year of celebrations-- and while for the second year in a row the event will be virtual, it still promises to be a fantastic and inclusive look at everything the county has to offer.

This year's celebrations will even include a TV documentary exploring Mayo, airing on TG4 on the first of May.

The Irish-language programme, Ár bpobal, our people, will be available to watch around the world on the TG4 player, allowing everyone with roots in Mayo-- all 3.5 million of them-- to watch the flagship programme paying tribute to their ancestral home.

The programme, hosted by Eibhlín Ní Chonghaile and Dáithí Gallagher, will feature the best of Mayo music and culture, conversation and craic, and showcase the beauty of the Atlantic county.

Guest appearances are expected from the Mayo diaspora in every corner of the planet and even beyond, with Aeronautical Engineer and Mayo native Norah Patten due to drop in, and fantastic musical events are planned from Matt Molloy of The Chieftains, Laoise Kelly, Billow Wood, Chantelle Padden, Lisa Canny, Emer Mayock, Tom Doherty and family and more.

Speaking on the upcoming Mayo Day 2021, Martina Hughes of Mayo County Council said:

"Now in its seventh year, Mayo Day has been a fantastic initiative that has highlighted the unique people and place that is our County. While we celebrate another Mayo Day in Covid times, we are delighted to have this opportunity to collaborate with TG4 in delivering Mayo Day - Ár bPobal, Our People, a TV programme that showcases the very best of Our County and its people at home and away.

"This Mayo Day show is sure to bring Mayo people across the globe together in spirit and hopefully once travel allows, an opportunity to visit the County again."

Catherine McConnell, Director of Services at Mayo County Council, added:

"One of the original and ongoing aims of Mayo Day is to promote Mayo nationally and internationally as a positive location for business and tourism and to further enhance the image of Mayo as a progressive County at the heart of the Wild Atlantic Way.

"We are delighted to have had the opportunity to work with TG4 on this flagship event for 2021. Our key audience is of course Mayo people around the world and through the TG4 player and its availability worldwide, this platform works really well.

"I would like to acknowledge our partners at Tourism Ireland, Fáilte Ireland and Creative Ireland in supporting this project."

You can check out the TG4 Mayo Day special on the player here.