‘Magnificent’ Irish castle named one of the most romantic hotels in the world

AN historic castle in Ireland has been named one of the most romantic hotels in the world.

Dromoland Castle Hotel in County Clare features in a list of The Most Romantic Hotels in the World for 2023 compiled by the global travel site Big 7 Travel.

Hailed for its “magnificent” setting, Dromoland Castle is placed 18th in the list of international sites, with Big 7 Travel’s reviewers claiming: “Billed as Ireland’s ‘most magical address’, Dromoland Castle has been welcoming guests since the 16th century.

“You’ll feel like you’re travelling back in time as you drive through the gate and approach the magnificent castle, set in forest thickets not far from the Wild Atlantic Way.”

They add: “For real royal treatment, check into one of the suites.

“The Brian Boru Suite features a four-poster bed, chandeliers and huge windows offering sweeping views over Dromoland Lough and the estate.”

The site released their official romance ranking of 50 hotels across the globe this week – just in time for Valentine’s Day.

“This is the 5th year that Big 7 Travel has released the Most Romantic Hotels and we've taken on board a lot of our reader suggestions from the previous years' lists,” they explain.

“Hotel inclusions were ranked based on several factors, including properties with high Tripadvisor review scores from couples, unique 'romantic' experiences, room facilities and luxury.”

Amangiri in Canyon Point, Utah topped the 2022 list, while Longitude 131º in Australia came in at No. 1 in 2021, Adare Manor in Ireland came in at No.1 in 2020 and Taj Lake Palace in India came in at No.1 in 2019.

Here are the top 20 hotels on Big 7 Travel’s Most Romantic Hotels 2023 list…

1 Buahan A Banyan Tree Escape – Bali, Indonesia

2 Silly Oaks Lodge & Healing Waters Spa – Australia

3 One & Only The Palm – Dubai, UAE

4 Amangiri: Canyon Point – Utah, US

5 Time + Tide Miavana – Magagascar

6 Wilderness Safaris DumaTau – Botswana

7 Auberge du Soleil – California, US

8 Longitude 131 – Uluru, Australia

9 Sublime – Comporta, Portugal

10 The Plaze – New York, US

11 Galapagos Safari Camp – Santa Cruz, Ecuador

12 The Green O – Greenough, Montana, US

13 Villa Cora – Florence, Italy

14 Hotel Madame Reve – Paris, France

15 Casa de Uco Vineyards and Wine Resort – Mendoza, Argentina

16 Hermitage Bay – Antigua

17 Sandy Lane Barbados – Barbados

18 Dromoland Castle Hotel – Co. Clare, Ireland

19 Viceroy – Rivera Maya, Mexico

20 Omaanda - Namibia

