Irish castle voted among best hotels in world for winter break - beating luxury spots in Iceland and Alaska

THE ever-popular Ashford Castle in Cong, Co. Mayo has been named one of the best hotels in the world for a winter break.

Global travel site Big 7 Travel has released its list of the 25 Best Hotels in the World for a Winter Getaway – and the castle is the only Irish venue to make the list.

“From fairytale castles to sustainable treehouses, we’ve cherry-picked 25 of the best hotels in the world for a winter getaway,” they explained.

“Hotel inclusions were ranked based on several factors, including properties with high reviews, unique 'winter' experiences, cosiness factor and luxury.

Ashford Castle, which is popular with locals and celebrities alike, ranks ninth on the list, ahead of luxury spots in Canada, Iceland and Alaska.

The travel site placed the Mayo spot for its history and also its festive offerings.

“This 800-year-old castle was the former home of the Guinness family, but now it’s a luxury hotel that promises to fulfil all of your Downtown dreams,” they explain.

“If you make the trip at Christmas, you’ll get to enjoy Christmas Eve dinner in the George V Dining Room, a Christmas morning cruise on Lough Corrib with traditional music and hot whiskey, wine tasting in the cellar, whiskey tasting in the billiards room and activities such as archery and falconry across the estate,” they added.

