New campaign offering €10 flights to Australia for Irish working holidaymakers

Central Adelaide across the river Torrens. The city's Convention Centre is visible to the right of the picture, and the Festival Centre to the left hand side.

A NEW campaign from a travel agency is offering young Irish working holidaymakers the chance to fly to Adelaide, Australia for just €10.

The scheme from Trailfinders, in conjunction with South Australian Tourism Commission, aims to increase the workforce in the region which has diminished as a result of the pandemic.

Irish citizens aged between 18 and 35 can register online for the €10 return tickets, of which 200 will go on sale in May.

Applicants must also be Irish or British citizens, already have a Working Holiday Visa and be available to travel before 30 September this year.

The flights are with Qatar Airways and applicants will also need to purchase a package including some accommodation on arrival and access to a tax file number and bank account.

The arrival pack for three days starts at £171/€202.

Pre-Covid, the backpacker market was a significant employer within the hospitality, tourism and primary industry sector.

South Australia had 27,000 working holiday visitors to the state in 2019, spending $47 million in the visitor economy.

Minister for Tourism Zoe Bettison said it was important that South Australia is actively encouraging young workers to travel to SA, explore the state and help fill much-needed job vacancies.

"Our State is welcoming the return of working holiday makers – it’s a real win-win for young people eager to travel and work abroad, and for our local tourism industry," she said.

"Our tourism operators have missed having international visitors on their tours and experiences, and booking up accommodation, and they’ve also missed the backpacker workforce and the vibrancy they bring.

"In turn, we know these young people have missed travelling and have missed seeing South Australia – they foster a love for our state and our country which often inspires them to return later in life.

"Whether it’s in our bars, restaurants, wineries and hotels, or on our outback stations and farms, there are so many ways that Brits and Irish citizens can work in Adelaide and across regional South Australia, helping to not only fill roles but provide an economic and cultural exchange benefit which advantages both sides of the globe."

Australian Hotels Association general manager Ian Horne said it was a clever strategy to draw attention to South Australia, and another big step in our reopening to the important backpacker market.

"We want to attract these young people to come to South Australia. We know when they come, they not only work here, they additionally stay and spend as tourists," he said.

"They also act as ambassadors for Adelaide and South Australia – telling their friends back home about all the great opportunities we have for work and play here."

