Rugby legend Rory Best stars in video promoting beauty of Northern Ireland

FORMER rugby star Rory Best has teamed up with Tourism Ireland to promote Northern Ireland as a prime destination for British travellers.

Best, who lives in Co. Down, has filmed a promotional video for the Irish tourism agency which sees him give viewers a taste of the “beautiful landscape” he calls home.

In the video the rugby legend, who captained the Ireland team from 2016 to 2019, praises his homeland, saying: “Northern Ireland means home to me."

“There are so many hidden gems there – the scenery you come across is absolutely breath-taking.”

He continues: “Northern Ireland is full of incredible characters.

"No matter whether you’re at the golf club, you’re down the local harbour and the fishermen are coming in, at the pub in Belfast city centre or Derry, or the Giant’s Causeway – you can be assured you’ll come away thoroughly enjoying your experience.”

Best’s video, which is titled Little Stories, Giant Spirit, is one element of Tourism Ireland’s latest £4million multi-media promotional campaign, to boost travel from Britain to Northern Ireland over the coming months.

It was filmed at a number of locations, including Fodder café in Finnebrogue Woods, Ardglass Golf Club and Castlewellan Forest Park, where he enjoyed a Mourne Trails & Ales Tour and a visit to Whitewater Brewery.

The video, which will be shared across Tourism Ireland’s social media platforms, also features footage of Belfast, Derry and the Giant’s Causeway

Judith Cassidy, Tourism Ireland’s Acting Head of GB, said: “Tourism Ireland is delighted to share our latest video, featuring Rory Best visiting some of his favourite places in Northern Ireland.

“It’s a great way to shine a spotlight on our spectacular scenery, world-class golf and superb culinary offering. We hope that the video will inspire viewers in GB to follow in Rory’s footsteps and come and visit Northern Ireland in 2023.”