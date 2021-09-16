Sample the beauty of Johnstown Castle Estate, Museum and Gardens in County Wexford

THERE is something for everyone in this 120 acre Parkland with Castle, Gardens, Woodland & Lakes. Johnstown Castle Estate, situated outside Wexford town in Ireland’s south east, is one of Ireland’s greatest surviving estates.

The spectacular lake walks, walled gardens and sculptures all offer the immensely beautiful setting for the great neo-gothic Castle, a significant building of importance with a long and colourful story stretching over 800 years.

With its great romantic charm and tranquillity, Johnstown Castle Estate has so much to offer visitors both indoor and outdoor.

Over the past few years, the Castle and Gardens have benefited from substantial conservation and improvement works, overseen by the Irish Heritage Trust, an independent not-for-profit which manages and cares for this special place.

Johnstown Castle Estate, Museum & Gardens offers an abundance of activities for all ages.

A minimum of three hours is recommended to fully enjoy the whole site.

The guided castle tour in the Gothic Revival style castle begins by entering through the grand porch. Visitors will get a real sense of what life was like in the castle in the 19th century from the lavish entertaining upstairs to the basement kitchens and very rare servants’ tunnel.

Celebrating the history of Irish rural life, the Irish Agricultural Museum is set within Johnstown Castle’s 120-acre estate and offers unique insights into what life was like for both farmers and trades people s- uch as blacksmiths and coopers from the 18th to the 20th centuries.

Housed within original farmhouse buildings, the museum boasts one of Ireland’s most comprehensive exhibitions of farming and rural life collectables, including beautifully restored tractors, threshing machines and dairy equipment.

Johnstown’s tranquillity and beauty can be enjoyed in its spectacular lake walks and ornamental gardens, which were designed by Victorian Architect Daniel Robertson, responsible for many projects in Ireland, including Powerscourt in County Wicklow.

Visitors can enjoy the walks around the charming castle lake with its Gothic towers, waterfall, statue, as well as the woodland children’s playground.

The lower lake now has accessible pathways for the first time in a hundred years and dogs are very welcome throughout the site.

The new reception area includes a 160 seat café with indoor and outdoor seating, providing a welcoming environment to relax and revive.

A wide variety of sandwiches, soups, delicious desserts and drinks are served and gluten-free options are available.

The reception area also features a large retail area with locally sourced products and a comprehensive introduction to all on offer at Johnstown Castle Estate, Museum & Gardens.

The site is situated 15 minutes from Rosslare Harbour and there is ample parking and coaches are very welcome.

For further details and booking click here, email [email protected] or call (00353) 9184671.