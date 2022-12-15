UK airports to relax aircraft liquid rules from 2024

THE RULES around taking liquids and large electrical items through airport security are set to change by 2024 with the installation of new technology at major airports across the UK.

Over the next two years, most major airports will introduce cutting-edge systems into their security checkpoints, ushering in a new era of improved security and passenger experience when going through departures.

This will be more convenient to travellers as people will no longer need to spend time taking items out of their bags, while enhancing passenger safety as security staff will have more detailed images of what people are carrying.

Passengers are currently required to remove tablets, laptops and liquids from their cabin baggage, while liquids have been limited to 100ml and must be in a clear plastic bag.

This requirement will eventually be lifted, and the 100ml liquid container limit will be extended to two litres.

The government is laying new legislation today (15 December 2022) which will make it easier to streamline the processes that apply to UK airports in the future.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said about the news:

"The tiny toiletry has become a staple of airport security checkpoints, but that’s all set to change. I’m streamlining cabin bag rules at airports while enhancing security.

"By 2024, major airports across the UK will have the latest security tech installed, reducing queuing times, improving the passenger experience, and most importantly detecting potential threats.

"Of course, this won’t happen straight away – this is going to take two years to be fully implemented. Until then, passengers must continue following the existing rules and check before travelling."