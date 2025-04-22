Graham Norton says evolution of wine brand is ‘incredible’ while in New Zealand for latest harvest

GRAHAM NORTON claims the growth of the wine business he started more than a decade ago has been “incredible”.

The television presenter, who was born in Co. Cork but raised in Dublin, first launched GN Wines in 2014.

Norton partnered with Invivo winemakers in New Zealand in 2014 when they launched a single Sauvignon Blanc.

Since then, the brand evolved into an internationally acclaimed wine and spirits portfolio, which now included 10 products, sold across the UK, Ireland, New Zealand, Australia, USA and Japan.

“New Zealand produces some of the world’s best Sauvignon Blanc, in my opinion,’ Norton said this week as he joined Invivo Wines’ co-founders Tim Lightbourne and Rob Cameron in Marlborough to craft the latest GN blend.

“It’s incredible to think that what began as a small, limited-edition run of GN New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc has grown into a global brand,” he added.

“Now, here we are harvesting grapes in Marlborough for our twelfth vintage.”

The television star, who has a home in London, likes to be hands-on with the wine-making process, he revealed this week.

“I don’t just put my name to the wines - I’m involved in the process, which makes being here in this stunning region for harvest all the more special,” he admits.

Norton rolled up his sleeves while in the Awatere Valley for his latest release, helping with grape picking, tasting juice samples, and assessing fruit quality with his long-term winemaking partners.

“Graham has always been hands-on - he personally tastes, blends, and signs off on every vintage with us to ensure his favourite wine is made to his exact taste preferences,” Cameron says.

“To welcome him to our vineyard and experience the magic of Marlborough firsthand was a real highlight for all of us,” he added.

Norton’s visit to Marlborough culminated in a winemaker’s lunch at Harvest Restaurant in Rapaura, where he, Tim, and Rob were hosted by the Mayor of Marlborough and local growers to celebrate the Marlborough region’s wine and food produce.

Guests dined on a seasonal menu featuring Mills Bay Mussels, New Zealand King Salmon, Pinoli Pine Nuts and local Cranky Goat Cheese.

During the event, the Mayor Nadine Taylor presented Norton with the first-of-its-kind 'Grape Ambassador' Award, recognising his long- term advocacy for Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc.

“It’s such an honour to receive the first Grape Ambassador award from the Mayor of Marlborough, Nadine Taylor,” Norton said.

“It turns out that years of drinking, making and talking about Sauvignon Blanc with Invivo Wines has its perks.

“I’m genuinely touched - and raising a glass to Marlborough.” he added.

“It was my great pleasure to host Graham Norton and award him the title of Official Marlborough Grape Ambassador," the Mayor said.

"Graham is not only a legend and high-profile broadcaster and author, he is also a strong supporter and advocate for Marlborough sauvignon blanc.

"In fact, our sauvignon blanc is quite a lot like Graham himself – vibrant, refreshing and fun, with razor-sharp acidity."