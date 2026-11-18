GUINNESS has teamed up with American outdoor brand Yeti to produce a new, limited-edition premium drinkware collection.

Arguably there's nothing better than supping a pint of the black stuff at your local pub but the firms say the new range will allow people to enjoy Guinness in 'new and unexpected places and spaces'.

Three products have been released at this week's launch, which is the beginning of a global, three-year, multi-product partnership.

"We're always keen to explore new ways and places to enjoy Guinness," said Stephen O'Kelly, Guinness Global Brand Director.

"With Yeti, we discovered a bold opportunity to take great Guinness experiences somewhere new."

Products

The three launch products include two 20oz tumblers — the Harp Rambler and the Beautiful Pour Rambler, the latter resembling a perfectly-poured pint of Guinness.

Both tumblers cost €50 each while a 24oz Harp Rambler mug costs €55.

The products feature double-wall vacuum insulation to maintain temperature and Yeti's DuraSip Ceramic Lining.

The firms say the products have been 'specially designed to preserve taste quality while supporting the iconic head retention of a Guinness'.

"The collection pairs Yeti's durable design and functionality with unmistakable Guinness visual cues, creating premium drinking equipment designed for more social occasions and settings," added a statement.

"Whether at a match-day watch party, a gathering with friends following an outdoor pursuit, a backyard BBQ-ing, or a festival campsite, Yeti x Guinness is about making new Guinness moments possible."

'Strict quality standards'

O'Kelly praised the three-year partnership, believing Yeti's expertise can complement the iconic Irish stout.

"Yeti and Guinness share an uncompromising commitment to quality and innovation," he said.

"This partnership is particularly exciting as it uses Yeti's latest drinkware innovation to keep Guinness colder for longer and tasting its best wherever it's enjoyed."

Meanwhile, Bill Neff, Head of Marketing for Yeti, commented: "As a brand obsessed with creating premium gear that sets the standard for uncompromising design, performance and versatility, we're thrilled to have the opportunity to collaborate with Guinness.

"The effort their team puts into ensuring every pint meets their strict quality standards is incredible, so to have their trust in our Rambler Drinkware to help deliver on that experience out in the wild is something we're very proud of and excited to share."

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