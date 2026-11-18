TÁNAISTE Simon Harris has said reports of a suspected data breach at Irish credit union branches is 'deeply disturbing'.

A statement from the Irish League of Credit Unions (ILCU) said on Tuesday that it was aware of 'an IT security incident relating to a service provider of certain credit unions'.

It is believed more than 40 credit union branches have been affected by the breach, which the BBC reports occurred in October.

"Credit Unions are the lifeblood of our communities, so any suspected breach of members' data is deeply concerning," said Mr Harris, Minister for Finance.

Member accounts

According to the ILCU, the vulnerability linked to the suspected data breach has now been closed and member accounts and balances have not been compromised.

It added that the incident remains subject to an ongoing investigation by the service provider.

Officials from the Department of Finance have liaised with the Central Bank of Ireland, which has also been made aware of the potential issue.

The department is awaiting further information regarding the nature and extent of the incident, including any potential impact on credit unions and their members.

It is understood that any affected credit unions will communicate directly with their members, where necessary, in accordance with their legal and regulatory obligations.

'Increasing challenge'

"My officials will continue to liaise with the Central Bank of Ireland and other relevant stakeholders to support the affected credit unions in resolution of this issue," said Mr Harris.

"I have no doubt in the meantime credit unions will engage with individual members who will naturally be concerned by this suspected breach."

Robert Troy, Minister of State with responsibility for Credit Unions, added: "I am concerned by reports of a suspected cybersecurity incident affecting a number of credit unions.

"This comes at a time when cybersecurity incidents are an increasing challenge for financial institutions globally.

"Credit unions play an important role in communities across Ireland and I recognise the concerns this incident may cause for members.

"I would encourage any members who have concerns to engage directly with their credit union."

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