‘DON’T underestimate yourself, you can totally do this.’

That is what I told myself when I had a tiny wobble while flying to Belfast for a two-day break in the city.

It was a family trip and the excitement among my three children while sitting on that early morning flight was palpable. The questions, naturally, came flying in.

‘What are we doing today? Where are we having lunch? What are we doing tomorrow? is there a swimming pool? Will we see the Titanic?

All good questions (well, nearly), and as I referred to my schedule for the answers to fire back, I realised we had a lot of ground to cover and only a short amount of time to do it.

I looked at all the activities on my list, and, for a moment, I wasn’t sure it was possible to complete it. Had I tried to fit too much in?

But I steadied myself, gave myself the aforementioned pep talk, and decided to simply indulge the excitement that surrounded me. More is more after all.

“Checking out the Titanic Quarter, lunch at a new brunch café, museum trips tomorrow, no swimming pool - but plenty of water to look at, and sadly the Titanic itself will not be viewed, for reasons we all know, but we will be learning all about it at the Titanic Belfast museum.”

In the time it took me to answer their questions, and the subsequent follow-ups, we had pretty much flown to Belfast.

We landed in the city’s George Best Airport less than an hour after we had taken off from London. We were early too. Our first triumph of the holiday.

It was still Monday morning at this point, meaning we had a little over 48 hours before we would have to start making moves to fly home again on Wednesday afternoon.

So, we jumped in a taxi for a mere 15-minute spin to our hotel, the Aloft by Mariott, which is located in Belfast’s Titanic Quarter.

A new addition to the city’s hotel scene, Aloft only opened in May of this year, so it is brand-spanking new and very shiny.

Now, that is all very welcome, but the absolute main attraction here is its location.

Aloft features in the ongoing regeneration of Belfast’s historic waterfront area, which is now known at the Titanic Quarter.

The hotel has been built on the site of the former Harland & Wolff shipyard where the ill-fated Titanic was built, and it sits across the road from the epic Titanic Belfast.

Now when I say across the road I mean directly across the road. These two buildings are so close that you can leave your coat behind when passing between them.

That proximity also means that Aloft affords the absolute best possible views of Belfast’s most iconic museum, as well as the harbour area more generally.

Each of the hotel’s 135 stylishly designed loft-style bedrooms contains artistic nods to the maritime heritage they find themselves within, but the easiest way to get a sense of that is to simply pull back the curtains and take a look outside.

We stayed on the third floor and our room, with its floor to ceiling windows, faced the museum.

The view was stunning, but what we particularly enjoyed about the unique vantage point we had been given was that it meant we got to see the museum’s exterior throughout the day.

Made up of 3,000 striking silver panels, the look of the building changes with the light.

The panels reflect artificial lights that have been placed purposely at the site, but they also reflect sunlight too. So, its appearance is constantly changing.

It looks different in the early morning, before the museum opens its doors, when only the locals are buzzing around making their way to work or walking their dogs.

It looks different again in the afternoon sunlight, and its looks completely different at nighttime, when its own lights make it appear to be washed in a series of colours.

Away from the tremendous views there was much more to love about this hotel.

It offers a very welcoming cocktail bar and restaurant, as well as a dangerously relaxing lounge area. There is a pool table too, which is free for guests to use, which proved a winner among our party.

The bedrooms are well designed, brightly decorated and feature some of the most comfortable beds I have experienced in a city hotel.

And all of this proved to provide the best base for our exploration of the city.

As well as its popular museum neighbour, Aloft’s position in the Titanic Quarter also puts you in the locality of some of the city’s other main attractions.

It’s only a few minutes’ walk to the likes of the O2 Centre, the W5 centre, the SS Nomadic and the HMS Caroline.

Walk a little further, cross the River Lagan, via the Lagan Weir Footbridge, and you find yourself in the city centre.

When you spot the Big Fish, a 32ft statue, officially titled the Salmon of Knowledge, located on Donegall Quay, you know you are on the right track.

From there the city is yours for the taking, and thankfully most of the highlights are within walking distance.

We filled 48 hours in and around the city by enjoying some of the best monuments, activities and restaurants that Belfast has to offer.

It proved an epic adventure, was entirely manageable and here is how we did it….

Day 1 – half day

LUNCH: Neighbourhood Café

Founded in 2021 by friends Oisín McEvoy and Ryan Crown, Belfast’s Neighbourhood Café has become a firm favourite in the city for those seeking speciality coffee and highly Instagrammable brunch dishes.

There’s no booking service, and fans are prepared to queue to get in, so you’ll have get a march on and get yourself over there on busier days, but the French toast makes it all worth it.

VISIT: Titanic Belfast

No trip to Belfast would be complete with a visit to this most iconic of attractions.

A museum like no other, the Titanic Belfast is positioned on the slipways where the Titanic itself was constructed at the Harland & Wolff (H&W) shipyard more than 100 years ago.

It strikes a defiant pose, demanding to be looked at, for history to be told, but once you are inside you’ll find it’s a fully interactive experience which tells more than just the story of the Titanic.

Once inside and on the journey, there is no going back, as it’s a one-way system, but there is also no rush.

You can – and will want to – take your time as you soak up the story of Belfast and its most famous ship.

Through impressive displays, historic artefacts and fun activities you quickly get a sense of the socio-economic history of the city and how, for a time, it was the shipbuilding centre of the world.

DINNER: 2Taps

Dinner is fun for the whole family at 2Taps, a Spanish and Mediterranean-inspired tapas and wine bar in Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter.

Family-run, it caters very well for all ages and its relaxed, lively atmosphere pairs well with a tapas menus that encourages sharing, chatter and trying new things.

Day 2 - Full Day

VISIT: Uster Folk Museum

A short taxi drive from Belfast City Centre will take you to Cultra, where you will find the Ulster Folk Museum.

This open-air living history museum allows you to step back in time and explore recreated homes, farms, shops, schools and traditional crafts.

Most of the sites in this fascinating village are real-life historic buildings that have been relocated from their origins elsewhere across the province.

Among them is a working teashop, sweet shop and even a pub, so be sure to pop your head inside for lunch or something stronger should you fancy it.

VISIT: Ulster Transport Museum

Once you have fully explored the Ulster Folk Museum take a short walk down the road to the Ulster Transport Museum.

Here you can explore the history of transport, engineering and innovation in Northern Ireland.

Based across two sites, this interactive offering allows visitors to climb aboard historic trains and trams, discover vintage cars and motorcycles and explore an impressive range of transport related exhibits.

It offers hours of fun for visitors of all ages. Oh, and don’t miss the DeLorean.

DINNER: The Cultra Inn

While in Cultra you simply must take the opportunity to visit The Cultra Inn.

This enticing traditional Irish gastropub is located in the grounds of the Culloden Estate and Spa in Holywood, overlooking Belfast Lough.

The picturesque setting is perfect for a relaxing dinner after a busy day of museum visiting.

It offers a relaxed atmosphere, with a menu featuring locally sourced, seasonal produce, alongside hearty pub classics, and an ample children’s menu.

The only challenge is knowing when to leave.

DAY 3 – Half Day

VISIT: City Sightseeing Belfast Bus Tour

With a short time in the city, this brilliant open-top bus tour is your best friend.

Setting off from the city centre, near Belfast City Hall, this 90-minute route takes you past all the city’s highlights, and as far out as the Falls Road and Shanklin Road too, before bringing you back again.

It comes with guided commentary, sharing all the need-to-know information about the city’s Troubled history, vibrant culture and famous sights.

Your ticket allows you to hop on and off the regular service, so if you want to get off at any particular location and learn more you can do so.

VISIT: W5

Anyone visiting Belfast with young children will want to pay a visit to W5.

The award-winning interactive science and discovery centre is based at Belfast’s O2.

Offering hands-on exhibits, experiments and immersive experiences for all ages, there is also a well-designed softplay area and ample coffee stations for parents to take the weight off while the kids burn off some energy.

LUNCH: Little Wing Pizzeria

This quaint Northern Ireland restaurant group is a hit with kids and adults alike.

Serving authentic Naples-style pizzas, cooked in traditional stone ovens, the vibe is relaxed yet fun, and the food is delicious.

The city centre branch is particularly inviting, with friendly staff and decent portions.

But it’s a popular spot and it does get busy, so book ahead to guarantee smiles on all faces.

Where to stay:

Aloft by Marriott, Belfast Titanic Quarter

Rooms start at £100 per night.

For information and bookings click here.

Where to go:

For inspiration for your next trip head to Visit Belfast