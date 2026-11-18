LEGENDARY horror author Stephen King has hailed a Belfast police drama as the 'best cop show on TV'.

The American writer is synonymous with horror, having penned classics such as The Shining, It, The Dark Tower series and The Stand.

However, the 79-year-old has segued into crime fiction in his later work, including the bestseller Billy Summers, the Bill Hodges trilogy and his Holly Gibney novels.

King is also popular on social media and it was on Twitter/X where he surprisingly recommended Belfast police drama Blue Lights to his 6.7m followers.

Nor did King give it a mere passing nod but hailed the small screen police procedural as the best of its kind.

"BLUE LIGHTS (Britbox): The best cop show on TV, and one episode 'Full Moon Fever'--deserves all the kudos there are," he wrote.

"Some critic said 'It's THE PITT with police.' Smart critic."

BLUE LIGHTS (Britbox): The best cop show on TV, and one episode "Full Moon Fever"--deserves all the kudos there are. Some critic said "It's THE PITT with police." Smart critic. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 17, 2026

The latter reference was to American medical drama The Pitt, which has won rave reviews from critics and audiences, so Blue Lights is in esteemed company.

While the show is available on BritBox US, it was broadcast on BBC One in Britain and RTÉ One in Ireland.

Set around the fictional Blackthorn police station in Belfast, the series features Richard Dormer, John Lynch, Michael Smiley and Cathy Tyson.

In 2024, Dormer won the Best Supporting Actor IFTA for his portrayal of Constable Gerry Cliff.

The show claimed Best Drama Series at both the 2025 Broadcast Awards and British Academy Television Awards and won the same gong at this year's Royal Television Society Programme Awards.

The series premiered in 2023 and the fourth series concluded earlier this month on BBC One.

Two of the show's co-creators, Declan Lawn and Adam Patterson, recently announced they were stepping away from the series after the latest episode and the BBC has said talks are ongoing over the future of the series.

However, given its success with critics, audiences and bestselling authors, we might yet see series five of Blue Lights on our screens soon.

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