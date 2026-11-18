GARDAÍ investigating the murder of a teenager in Co. Cork have appealed for a specific witness to come forward, saying she could 'greatly aid' the investigation.

The victim, named locally as 18-year-old Adam McSweeney from Glanmire, was attacked on the Lower Glanmire Road, Cork City at around 1.30pm on Tuesday.

He was rushed to Cork University Hospital where he subsequently passed away from his injuries.

Two males, an adult teenager and a juvenile, have been arrested in connection with the investigation.

Gardaí in Cork City are now hoping to trace a female witness who was in the area at the time of the incident.

"They are looking to speak to a female witness who was at the bus stop for bus services at Kent Train Station at the time of the fatal assault," read a statement.

"The female then boarded a bus, possibly the 214, 205 or 31, that departs from the bus stop.

"Gardaí believe that her account of events would greatly aid their investigation and are appealing for her to contact them at Mayfield Garda Station."

Gardaí are continuing to appeal to all witnesses to come forward, particularly those travelling in the Lower Glanmire Road area on Tuesday between 1.15pm and 1.45pm.

Anyone who may have camera footage is also asked to make it available to investigating gardaí.

Gardaí can be contacted at Mayfield Garda Station on (021) 455 8510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

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