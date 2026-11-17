GARDAÍ have issued a witness appeal after a young man died in a collision in Co. Meath.

Three vehicles collided on the R155 at Folistown, Dunboyne, Co. Meath at around 4.30pm yesterday afternoon (November 16).

Two cars and a jeep were involved in the incident.

The driver of one of the cars, a man aged in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was taken to the mortuary at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda, where a post-mortem examination is due to take place.

A woman, aged in her 40s, who was driving the jeep was taken to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, while two female passengers of the jeep, both teenager, were also taken to hospital as a precaution.

No other injuries were reported.

Gardaí have appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were on the R155 at Folistown, Dunboyne, Co. Meath, on Monday 16th November 2026 between 4.00pm and 5.00pm are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” they said in a statement issued today.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on (01) 801 0600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station,” they added.

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