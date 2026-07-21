‘Leadership evolution’ at Maylim as new appointments made

A RAFT of changes have been put in place at Maylim to “ensure the future growth” of the business.

Founded in 2002 by Limerick native Thomas ‘Tom’ O’Mahoney, the London based firm is a specialist landscape contractor.

This month it was announced that Mr O’Mahoney would step away from the role of Managing Director at the firm and move into the role of Chief Executive Officer.

Liam Hawkins has been appointed as Managing Director.

“Since founding Maylim, my focus has always been on building a business known for its people, its relationships and the quality of its work,” Mr O’Mahoney said.

“This new structure is an important step in the continued development of the company. It strengthens our leadership team and creates the right platform for the next stage of Maylim’s journey.”

As CEO, Mr O’Mahoney will focus on “the strategic direction of the company, key relationships, new opportunities and the long-term development of the business” the firm confirmed in a statement.

Mr Hawkins will now take responsibility for leading the day-to-day operations of Maylim, while working closely with the senior team to “drive performance, develop people and continue building on the company’s strong reputation across the industry”.

“I’m extremely proud to take on the role of Managing Director and continue building on the strong foundations that have been created,” he said.

“We have an exceptional team, exciting opportunities ahead and a clear focus on continuing to improve, innovate and deliver outstanding projects for our clients.”

Elsewhere Ben Bellinger has been appoinred Operations Director at the firm, and Gareth Kinsella has been promoted to Contracts Manager.

“This leadership evolution has been carefully planned and represents an exciting milestone in Maylim’s continued development,” Mr O’Mahoney said.

“Over the last 20 years we have built a business with an incredible team, a strong reputation and long-standing relationships with our clients and partners,” he added.

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